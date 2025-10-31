Imperial Oil Aktie

Imperial Oil für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 851368 / ISIN: CA4530384086

31.10.2025 14:27:38

Imperial Oil Q4 Profit Plunges; Declares Dividend

(RTTNews) - Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO, IMO.TO) reported on Friday that third-quarter net income plunged to C$539 million or C$1.07 per share from C$1.24 billion or C$2.33 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding special items, adjusted net income was $1.09 billion, compared to $1.24 billion last year.

Total revenues and other income for the quarter decreased to C$12.05 billion from C$13.26 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of C$1.89 per share on revenues of C$12.66 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Separately, the company declared a quarterly dividend of 72 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on January 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

