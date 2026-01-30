Imperial Oil Q4 Profit Plunges; Declares Dividend

(RTTNews) - Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO, IMO.TO) reported on Friday that fourth-quarter net income plunged to C$492 million or C$1.00 per share from C$1.23 billion or C$2.37 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding special items, adjusted net income was $1.97 per share, compared to $2.37 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues and other income for the quarter decreased to C$11.28 billion from C$12.61 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of C$1.89 per share on revenues of C$12.00 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"Looking ahead, we are confident in our plans to profitably grow volumes, lower unit cash costs1, and progress our restructuring, while maintaining our focus on safety and operational excellence," said John Whelan, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Separately, the company declared a 20 percent higher quarterly dividend of 87 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on April 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2026.

In Friday's pre-market trading, IMO is trading on the NYSE at $107.50, up $1.72 or 1.63 percent.

