Impervious.ai Raises Seed Round to Develop the Peer-to-Peer Internet Standard

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impervious Technologies Inc. (impervious.ai) is excited to announce the close of their seed financing round, with participation from notable Bitcoin and privacy-focused investors including CoinShares, NYDIG, Trammell Venture Partners, Fundamental Labs, Strategic Cyber Ventures, TEN-31 and others to scale the Peer-to-Peer ("P2P") internet standard.

In late 2021, Impervious launched a series of API's that serve as a programmatic layer for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, adding Peer-to-Peer communications and data transfer capabilities to the real-time payments protocol of the Bitcoin Lightning Network.

The Impervious Browser, set for release in Q2 2022, provides an entire suite of easy to use P2P tools that help to mitigate censorship and surveillance controls.

As users increasingly rely on the browser to access web applications and communications, the browser itself now serves as a de facto operating system and is due for a significant overhaul. The nearly 2/3rds of internet users who rely on Google Chrome are captured in Google's virtualized operating system. The Impervious team believes the best opportunity to normalize adoption of the P2P internet standard is to provide P2P communications and decentralized publishing tools directly from within into the browser.

By interlacing the Bitcoin Lightning Network, Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs), a DIDComm system, WebRTC, IPFS and more throughout the Impervious Browser, users are provided an entire suite of initiative P2P tools.

By connecting individuals directly with each other through cryptographically secure data transmission channels, the Impervious Browser offers a variety of capabilities that otherwise today depend on third-party intermediaries - i.e., video calls, messaging, shared documents, content publishing and payments.

"The Impervious Browser enables Zoom without Zoom, messaging without WhatsApp, publishing without Facebook and identity without the state," said Chase Perkins, Founder & CEO of Impervious Technologies.

"Consumer protection and cyber security-related infrastructure initiatives are largely unachievable until we introduce mechanisms that bolster data privacy. The Impervious Browser provides individuals with greater day-to-day discretion and control over their data, payments and communications," continued Perkins.

The company plans to use the funds to scale its rapidly growing team and attract the best talent across the systems engineering, mobile and Bitcoin ecosystems. With an eye on rapidly capturing big tech's market share, Impervious plans on developing more user-friendly products - including a mobile browser and a new suite of applications on top of the Impervious browser.

Meltem Demirors, Chief Strategy Officer of CoinShares added, "The Impervious Browser represents a new approach to the internet. One that defaults to the P2P internet standard and provides consumers with a much needed choice concerning where and how their data is stored and transferred."

Other investors in this round included XBTO Humla Ventures Fund, Jungle Boys Capital, Bitcoiner Ventures, Lightning Ventures, and Lightning Labs.

