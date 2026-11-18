Impinj Aktie
WKN DE: A2ANZB / ISIN: US4532041096
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18.11.2026 20:45:02
Impinj: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 28, 2026, Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) announced record quarterly revenue driven by strong demand for endpoint integrated circuits, which are silicon chips that tag physical items. Manufacturing bottlenecks now restrict chip supply below surging enterprise demand, while high-margin specialty product lines are returning to boost profitability.
Management shares three key takeaways on how the company is navigating production limits and positioning its platform for future growth.
Surging adoption of the M800 tag chip pushed endpoint chip revenue to $97.3 million, but finishing constraints at packaging partners kept supply below total market demand. Impinj is accelerating capital investments in equipment to handle these post-processing steps internally over the next two quarters.
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|Impinj Inc
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