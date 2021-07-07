Implantica announces that another prominent anti-reflux center has started operating with implantable medical device RefluxStop™

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) today announces that Klinikum Friedrichshafen in Germany, one of the largest anti-reflux centers, has begun implementing RefluxStop™. The hospital has successfully completed several surgeries with RefluxStop™ performed by Prof. Dr. med. Lehmann and his team.

"We welcome the adoption of the RefluxStop™ surgical procedure by another prominent anti-reflux center and renowned surgeon in Germany, and we look forward to working together with Prof. Dr. med. Lehmann. We anticipate more and more centers to begin with RefluxStop™ as the effects of COVID-19 ease," said Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

