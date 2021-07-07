07.07.2021 08:53:00

Implantica announces that another prominent anti-reflux center has started operating with implantable medical device RefluxStop™

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) today announces that Klinikum Friedrichshafen in Germany, one of the largest anti-reflux centers, has begun implementing RefluxStop™. The hospital has successfully completed several surgeries with RefluxStop™ performed by Prof. Dr. med. Lehmann and his team.

"We welcome the adoption of the RefluxStop™ surgical procedure by another prominent anti-reflux center and renowned surgeon in Germany, and we look forward to working together with Prof. Dr. med. Lehmann. We anticipate more and more centers to begin with RefluxStop™ as the effects of COVID-19 ease," said Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations
Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49
nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on July 07, 2021 at 08:30 a.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-announces-that-another-prominent-anti-reflux-center-has-started-operating-with-implantabl,c3381130

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19732/3381130/1441948.pdf

Implantica announces that another prominent anti-reflux center has started operating with implantable medical device RefluxStopâ„¢

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX startet gut behauptet -- DAX begrüßt den Handelstag mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Beim ATX geht es im frühen Mittwochshandel aufwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind zum Auftakt ebenfalls Gewinne zu sehen. In Fernost geht es ein weiteres Mal uneinheitlich zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen