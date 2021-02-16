Implantica's RefluxStop™ makes strides in the UK

- Implantica AG (publ) today announces that RefluxStop™ will start selling in the UK with reimbursement

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica is now reinforcing the sales organisation with UK sales people as the company starts to sell RefluxStop™ with reimbursement in the UK. Implantica foresees that the UK will become an important market for the company going forward. Surgical training will kick-off with webinars from the beginning of March with representatives from Switzerland's largest university hospital, Inselspital, in Bern.

"We really look forward to commencing sales with reimbursement in the UK, which will accelerate once Covid-19 subsides," said Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica. "At this stage we are focusing on the NHS hospitals (publicly funded healthcare). We intend to collect standard of care data in a registry for RefluxStop, which has been prepared and is ready to be launched including a web-based data collection system."

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49

nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on February 16, 2021 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-s-refluxstop--makes-strides-in-the-uk,c3287492

The following files are available for download: