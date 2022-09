Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

IMPALA Platinum said today it was unlikely to meet the September 26 long-stop date for conclusion of its takeover offer for Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat).This was after the Competition Appeal Court granted Northam Platinum Holdings latitude to argue at a Competition Tribunal hearing that the combination of Implats and RBPlat stymied the ambitions of junior platinum group metal (PGM) miners, and that it represented anti-competitive behaviour in the confines of the southern African market.The Competition Appeal Court ruling is a blow to Implats which was seeking to bring a swift end to the takeover, initiated in December. “What I will say is that our closing date is the end of September and we have very little appetite for continued extensions beyond that,” said Implats CEO Nico Muller on September 1 in a presentation of the group’s year-end results.According to Johan Theron, Implats spokesman, Northam has 10 days from Monday to provide further argument of its case. This includes the liberty to introduce witnesses to the tribunal as well as draw on marketing agreements between Implats and suppliers of concentrate provided the details of the commercial arrangements remain confidential.“It’s pretty much as we expected,” said Theron. “The appeal court is doing everything necessary to give a fair hearing.”The post Implats’ bid for RBPlat may drag on after Court allows Northam latitude to quiz deal appeared first on Miningmx.