02.07.2024 18:09:02
Implats hit by illegal strike at troubled Bafokeng mine
AN illegal work stoppage has taken place since Thursday, June 27 at the North Shaft of Impala Platinum’s (Implats) Impala Bafokeng BRPM operation resulting from contractors on the mine demanding permanent positions.This is the second incident of illegal industrial unrest at Impala Bafokeng after an “illegal underground protest” took place in December which was caused by “misinterpretations and misunderstandings brought to the fore by the recent change in ownership at Impala Bafokeng:.According to an Implats’ statement, “the company has served a court order on the individuals who instigated the illegal strike action which declared it unprotected and interdicted employees from participating or engaging in any acts of violence, intimidation or harassment”.The statement added, “these demands take place amid a difficult operating environment for platinum group metal (pgm) producers given the depressed pgm prices.“Impala Bafokeng, along with Implats’ other South African operations is currently undergoing a Section 189 (3) consultation process in terms of the Labour Relations Act which may lead to staff reductions.“Business sustainability is imperative to preserve livelihoods as far as possible. Any work stoppages in the current metals price environment will, however, impact the group’s efforts to preserve jobs.” The post Implats hit by illegal strike at troubled Bafokeng mine appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
