|
01.09.2022 10:28:51
Implats to smoke out Northam’s intentions for RBPlat after saying it would close bid in weeks
IMPALA Platinum (Implats) CEO Nico Muller said the company would close its takeover bid for Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) at the month-end – a development that is likely to smoke out Northam Platinum’s ambitions with respect to RBPlat.Muller said Implats expected an outcome to Competition Appeal proceedings “in the next few days” in which Northam has argued Implats offer for RBPlat will be prejudicial to the rights of smaller miners in South Africa’s platinum group metals (PGM) industry.“What I will say is that our closing date is the end of Setpember and we have very little appetite for continued extensions beyond that. It is important that we have closure on fairly urgent basis,” he said.In terms of its takeover offer, launched in January and since extended twice, Implats has offered a combination of R90 in cash and 0.3 Implats per RBPlat share. Its last stated stake in RBPlat was 38.86%.Northam has a 34.5% stake in RBPlat with options to increase its holding to about 38%. Paul Dunne, CEO of Northam said earlier this year he wanted to control RBPlat which he described as offering the best PGM production potential in South Africa.RBPlat has guided to production this year of 505,000 oz of 4E metals in concentrate. It produced 225,500 oz in the six months ended February but unit costs slipped significantly prompting its CEO Steve Phiri to state that uncertainty in respect of Implats outstanding offer for the company had distracted the company and created uncertainty.“We can’t engage with RBPlat [while the bid is outstanding] and the sooner we come to a conclusion the sooner the parties can get around the tasble and optimise value for all stakeholders going forward,” said Muller.The post Implats to smoke out Northam’s intentions for RBPlat after saying it would close bid in weeks appeared first on Miningmx.
