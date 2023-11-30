|
30.11.2023 11:00:00
Implement authorization for Swagger in ASP.NET Core
When building your .NET applications, you will often need to generate API documentation. To do this, you might use Swagger, a toolkit that makes it simple to provide a graphical representation of your API. You can test the API methods within the Swagger UI once the API documentation is available.If you could use an introduction to Swagger, I provided one in an earlier article. In this article, I’ll discuss how we can implement basic authentication for Swagger. To work with the code examples provided in this article, you should have Visual Studio 2022 installed in your system. If you don’t already have a copy, you can download Visual Studio 2022 here.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
