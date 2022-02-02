LONDON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM) and its accredited implementation partners Nordic Healthcare Group (NHG) and Vintura are pleased to announce a launch of an implementation acceleration program to support faster adoption of ICHOM Sets of Patient-Centered Outcome Measures.

The implementation acceleration program offers European healthcare providers a fantastic opportunity to receive implementation support from experienced ICHOM implementation partners, peer-to-peer knowledge sharing, training sessions, outcomes visualization and a fast track to ICHOM global benchmarking.

The program is supported by carefully selected life sciences companies. This is an excellent opportunity for life sciences organizations to partner with key hospitals and support the optimization of care for patients, whilst gaining insight into patient segments, care gaps and benefits of treatments. The implementation will be co-funded by the life sciences company and the provider.

The key benefits of the program for the providers are:

Practical implementation support from ICHOM, NHG and Vintura

Practical knowledge sharing among participants

Financial implementation support from an external partner

About ICHOM

ICHOM is a not-for-profit founded in 2012 by Professor Michael E. Porter of Harvard Business School, Stefan Larsson, Senior Advisor, Boston Consulting Group, and Martin Ingvar of the Karolinska Institute. ICHOM's mission is to unlock the potential of value-based health care by defining global Sets of Patient-Centered Outcome Measures and driving adoption and reporting of these measures worldwide to create better value for all stakeholders. As of 2022, ICHOM has produced 40 Sets of Patient-Centered Outcome Measures that have been adopted by hundreds of healthcare organizations across the globe. Visit www.ichom.org for more details.

Our partners

Nordic Healthcare Group (NHG) is a healthcare-focused advisory and analytics firm. Our clients include hospitals, governments, the life science industry, investors, and healthcare technology companies. NHG employs 200 experienced professionals and young talents. NHG is experienced in implementing VBHC principles and methods in multiple settings, ranging from creating VBHC strategy to implementing ICHOM Sets of Patient-Centered Outcome Measures in individual hospitals and building national level benchmarking. https://nhg.fi/en/services/value-based-healthcare/

Vintura is an international strategy consultancy focusing on life sciences and healthcare, dedicated to providing customer satisfaction. We support global life sciences companies, hospitals and health insurers in bringing innovative medicines and technologies to the market, improving the delivery of care, and optimizing healthcare systems. Our team of over 50 highly skilled consultants has substantial industry knowledge and expertise, across Europe. Our international team of passionate consultants has a common ambition: making an impact in healthcare and life sciences. Our company vision is based on the Value-Based Healthcare (VBHC) principles: a framework for restructuring healthcare systems to deliver value for patients – via a process of continuous learning and improvement. We create a meaningful impact in healthcare together!

http://www.vintura.com, https://www.vintura.com/value-based-healthcare/

