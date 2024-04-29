Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

Euronext Dublin

Other partners

Date 29 April 2024

Implementation of capital reduction

As advised in the company announcement of 28 February 2024 "Minutes of the annual general meeting held on 28 February 2024", it was decided at the bank´s annual general meeting to reduce the bank's share capital by nom. DKK 784,600 by cancellation of 784,600 own shares.

The deadline of the statutory notice to the bank’s creditors has expired with no claims being reported, and final registration of the capital reduction has been made with the Danish Business Authority.

Following the capital reduction, Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S' nominal share capital is DKK 26,706,739 in 26,706,739 shares. The total maximum number of voting rights amount to 26,706,739.





Kind regards

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO

Attachment