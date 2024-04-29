|
29.04.2024 11:21:20
Implementation of capital reduction
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other partners
Date 29 April 2024
Implementation of capital reduction
As advised in the company announcement of 28 February 2024 "Minutes of the annual general meeting held on 28 February 2024", it was decided at the bank´s annual general meeting to reduce the bank's share capital by nom. DKK 784,600 by cancellation of 784,600 own shares.
The deadline of the statutory notice to the bank’s creditors has expired with no claims being reported, and final registration of the capital reduction has been made with the Danish Business Authority.
Following the capital reduction, Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S' nominal share capital is DKK 26,706,739 in 26,706,739 shares. The total maximum number of voting rights amount to 26,706,739.
Kind regards
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ringkjobing Landbobank Bearer and-or registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ringkjobing Landbobank Bearer and-or registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ringkjobing Landbobank Bearer and-or registered Shs
|157,70
|15,79%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
In Fernost sind die Anleger unentschlossen.