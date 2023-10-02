02.10.2023 19:33:41

Implementation of the share buyback programme

Nanterre, 2 October 2023

Implementation of the share buyback programme

As part of the implementation of its share buyback programme, VINCI signed a share purchase agreement with an investment services provider on 2 October 2023.

According to the agreement, valid from 3 October until 20 December 2023 at the latest, VINCI is mandating the investment services provider to purchase VINCI shares on its behalf within the limit of €400 million. The purchase price cannot exceed the maximum price set by the VINCI Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 13 April 2023.

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 272,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com




