|
02.10.2023 19:33:41
Implementation of the share buyback programme
Nanterre, 2 October 2023
Implementation of the share buyback programme
As part of the implementation of its share buyback programme, VINCI signed a share purchase agreement with an investment services provider on 2 October 2023.
According to the agreement, valid from 3 October until 20 December 2023 at the latest, VINCI is mandating the investment services provider to purchase VINCI shares on its behalf within the limit of €400 million. The purchase price cannot exceed the maximum price set by the VINCI Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 13 April 2023.
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 272,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VINCImehr Nachrichten
|
25.09.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert VINCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes VINCI-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier VINCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in VINCI abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier VINCI-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in VINCI verdient (finanzen.at)
|
04.09.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier VINCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes VINCI-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
28.08.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel VINCI-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in VINCI abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert VINCI-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen VINCI-Investment verdient (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier VINCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in VINCI eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier VINCI-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in VINCI abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu VINCImehr Analysen
|19.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|13.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.09.23
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|13.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.09.23
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|13.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.09.23
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.12.21
|VINCI Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.10.21
|VINCI Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.10.21
|VINCI Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|VINCI
|103,70
|-1,37%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Shutdown verhindert: ATX schließt tief im Minus -- DAX geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Japanische Börse letztlich tiefer - Feiertagspause in Shanghai und Hongkong
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte deutliche Abschläge, der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls klar nach. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich zum Wochenstart uneinheitlich. An der japanischen Börse waren am Montag letztlich Verluste zu beobachten.