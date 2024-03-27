+++ Das Finanz-Event für Privatanleger & Trader: 40 Expertenvorträge beim Börsentag Wien am 6. April 2024 - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++-w-
27.03.2024 20:00:00

Implementation of the share buyback programme

 

Nanterre, 27 March 2024

As part of the implementation of its share buyback programme, VINCI signed a share purchase agreement with an investment services provider on 27 March 2024.

According to the agreement, the investment services provider will sell to VINCI no later than 26 June 2024, up to €600 million worth of VINCI shares at an average price per share determined based on the market prices observed during the entire duration of the agreement, with a guaranteed discount. This price cannot exceed the maximum purchase price set by the VINCI Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


 

