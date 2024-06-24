|
24.06.2024 20:00:00
Implementation of the share buyback programme
Nanterre, 24 June 2024
Implementation of the share buyback programme
As part of the implementation of its share buyback programme, VINCI signed a share purchase agreement with an investment services provider on 24 June 2024.
According to the agreement, valid from June 25th 2024 until August 2nd 2024 at the latest, VINCI is mandating the investment services provider to purchase VINCI shares on its behalf within the limit of €200 million. The purchase price cannot exceed the maximum price set by the VINCI Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 9 April 2024.
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VINCImehr Nachrichten
|
24.06.24
|Zuversicht in Paris: CAC 40 präsentiert sich nachmittags fester (finanzen.at)
|
24.06.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel VINCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine VINCI-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
21.06.24
|Zurückhaltung in Paris: CAC 40 präsentiert sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
21.06.24
|Börse Paris in Rot: So performt der CAC 40 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|Pluszeichen in Paris: CAC 40 schlussendlich auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|Börse Europa in Grün: Euro STOXX 50 zum Handelsende in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|Donnerstagshandel in Europa: STOXX 50 zum Handelsende mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|Handel in Paris: CAC 40 am Nachmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)