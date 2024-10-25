|
25.10.2024 08:00:00
Implementation of the share buyback programme
Press Release
October 25, 2024
Implementation of the share buyback programme
Boulogne-Billancourt, October 25, 2024
As part of the implementation of its share buyback programme, Renault Group has entrusted an investment services provider with a mandate to purchase a maximum number of 900,000 Renault shares, depending on market conditions, over a period running from October 25 up to and including October 31, 2024.
The purpose of such share buyback is to cover Renault's obligations in the context of the employee shareholding plan "Shareplan 2024”.
The description of the share buyback programme, as authorized by the Annual General Meeting of May 16, 2024, under the 19th resolution, is detailed on pages 508 of Renault Group's 2023 Universal Registration Document.
About Renault Group
Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.235 million vehicles in 2023. It employs more than 105,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.
Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.
