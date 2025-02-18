|
Implementation of the share buyback programme
Nanterre, 18 February 2025
As part of the implementation of its share buyback programme, VINCI signed a share purchase agreement with an investment services provider on 18 February 2025.
According to the agreement, valid from February 19th 2025 until March 27th 2025 at the latest, VINCI is mandating the investment services provider to purchase VINCI shares on its behalf within the limit of €300 million.
The purchase price cannot exceed the maximum price set by the VINCI Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 9 April 2024.
