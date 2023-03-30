|
30.03.2023 07:00:23
Implenia acquires Wincasa unique, integrated service offering for all clients
|
Implenia AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover
Glattpark (Opfikon), 30 March 2023
On 29 March 2023 Implenia signed a contract to acquire 100% of the share capital of Wincasa. The seller is Swiss Prime Site Group. The purchase price of CHF 171.6 million is being paid out of Implenias own liquidity from profitable business activities. Closing of the transaction is planned during the second quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals. With Wincasa, the leading Swiss real estate service provider joins the Implenia Group. Wincasa manages more than 250,000 properties for its clients and holds CHF 81 billion of assets under management. Its approximately 1,350 employees (FTE) work at 33 locations throughout Switzerland. For Implenia, the acquisition is a strategically attractive opportunity to further complete its value chain and to offer its clients comprehensive real estate services. With this acquisition the Group continues to expand its outstanding position as an integrated construction and real estate service provider. Together with the additional real estate services offered by Wincasa, Implenia can deliver a unique, integrated offering for all clients from a single source.
Combining capabilities to create a unique service offering with significant synergy and growth potential across the entire Implenia Group
Wincasa will be managed as an independent business unit within Division Buildings, and its strong, established brand will be retained. Wincasas operations will continue to be run seamlessly within Implenia by the existing management team. Wincasas integration into Implenia is being carefully planned and implemented by a dedicated team consisting of both Implenia and Wincasa representatives.
Additional recurring earnings and higher-margin business are expected to lead to increasing earnings per share (EPS) before synergy potential already from the first full fiscal year onwards
Wincasas EBIT margin of around 10% should also have a positive impact on Implenias margin profile in future. A positive annual EBIT contribution of around CHF 15 million is expected from 2024 onwards (pre-PPA, before amortisation of intangibles). In addition, Implenia expects initial synergy effects straight away; the Groups full annual synergy potential of around CHF 5 million will be realised from 2024 respectively of around CHF 10 million from 2027 onwards.
The acquisition is expected to result in a sustained increase in earnings per share (EPS) before synergy potential from the first full fiscal year onwards. Wincasas real estate services business is in line with Implenias asset-light strategy.
The purchase price of CHF 171.6 million is to be paid from cash that Implenia has generated from operating activities (CHF 608.8 million as per 31.12.2022).
André Wyss, CEO of Implenia: The acquisition of Wincasa fits perfectly with our strategy with a clear focus on stable income from services along our value chain. We will benefit from Wincasas knowledge and client relationships. Based on our extensive expertise in real estate and building construction, we can develop Wincasa further and realise synergy and growth potential. By combining forces, we will be able to offer our clients a unique, integrated portfolio of services and thus further improve the Groups revenue and margin profile.
René Zahnd, CEO Swiss Prime Site: The sale of Wincasa and the discontinuation of Jelmoli's operations from the end of 2024 create a company that is as lean as possible. We are now focusing on our first-class real estate portfolio and the high-growth asset management business. I am pleased that Implenia, the buyer, is strengthening and expanding its position as an integrated construction and real estate service provider, and that it is taking Wincasa forward with a targeted strategy.
As Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 7,600 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2022. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
|
1596361 30-March-2023 CET/CEST
