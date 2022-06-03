|
03.06.2022 07:00:15
Implenia builds new connecting tunnel for Stockholm metro
|
Implenia AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Implenia wins contract for connecting tunnel to metro depot in Stockholm | large, complex and sustainable infrastructure project | expertise in tunnelling and concrete works | total contract volume of around CHF 98 million
Glattpark (Opfikon), 3 June 2022 Region Stockholm, Förvaltning för utbyggd tunnelbana the state-owned company responsible for Stockholms subway infrastructure, awarded Implenia the contract to build the connecting tunnel to the expanded metro depot in Stockholm, Högdalen. The total contract volume amounts to SEK 1 billion, around CHF 98 million.
Connecting tracks to Farstagrenen and parking area
Large, complex and sustainable infrastructure project in line with Implenias strategy
Implenia will plan and build the tunnel according to CEEQUAL sustainability standards, one of the clients requirements. Planning and realization will be based on a BIM model (building information modeling) and delivered using the Lean Construction method.
Visualization of the BIM model of the connecting tunnel for Stockholm metro (image: ©Implenia).
Contact for media:
Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Dates for investors:
As Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.8 billion in 2021. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Implenia AG
|Industriestrasse 24
|8305 Dietlikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 474 74 74
|E-mail:
|info@implenia.com
|Internet:
|www.implenia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023868554
|Valor:
|A0JEGJ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1367825
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1367825 03.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Implenia AGmehr Nachrichten
|
03.06.22
|Implenia builds new connecting tunnel for Stockholm metro (EQS Group)
|
03.06.22
|Implenia baut neuen Verbindungstunnel für die Metro in Stockholm (EQS Group)
|
01.06.22
|Innovativ und nachhaltig Implenia unter den top drei Finalisten des Deutschen Baupreises 2022 (EQS Group)
|
01.06.22
|Innovative and sustainable Implenia among the top three finalists at the German Construction Award 2022 (EQS Group)
|
09.05.22
|Implenia holt Gold im Nachhaltigkeitsrating von EcoVadis (EQS Group)
|
09.05.22
|EcoVadis awards Implenia a Gold Sustainability Rating (EQS Group)
|
25.04.22
|Implenia wins large and complex infrastructure project in Norway (EQS Group)
|
25.04.22
|Implenia gewinnt grosses und komplexes Infrastrukturprojekt in Norwegen (EQS Group)