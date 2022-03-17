|
Implenia builds sustainability and innovation campus for EUREF
Implenia wins general contractor order for EUREF-Campus in Düsseldorf | Project worth approximately CHF 186 million (EUR 181 million) | First sustainability and innovation campus in North Rhine-Westphalia
Glattpark (Opfikon), 17 March 2022 - EUREF AG has commissioned Implenia as general contractor to build its second highly specialised innovation campus in Germany. The EUREF-Campus Düsseldorf will be an international showcase for the energy and mobility transition, with a total gross floor area of around 105,000 m2 and a project value of CHF 186 million (EUR 181 million). Using an innovative, partnership-based contract model, Implenia will bring its long experience in sustainability to the project, as well as its proven expertise in planning and building real estate for the research and development sector.
