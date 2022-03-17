Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Implenia builds sustainability and innovation campus for EUREF



17.03.2022 / 07:00



Implenia wins general contractor order for EUREF-Campus in Düsseldorf | Project worth approximately CHF 186 million (EUR 181 million) | First sustainability and innovation campus in North Rhine-Westphalia Glattpark (Opfikon), 17 March 2022 - EUREF AG has commissioned Implenia as general contractor to build its second highly specialised innovation campus in Germany. The EUREF-Campus Düsseldorf will be an international showcase for the energy and mobility transition, with a total gross floor area of around 105,000 m2 and a project value of CHF 186 million (EUR 181 million). Using an innovative, partnership-based contract model, Implenia will bring its long experience in sustainability to the project, as well as its proven expertise in planning and building real estate for the research and development sector.



The order covers two phases of construction, the first of which should be completed and ready for use by mid-2024. At that point, various established companies, start-ups and scientific institutions will begin to conduct research at the EUREF-Campus Düsseldorf into areas including energy, mobility, environmental protection and climate change mitigation technology, developing ideas for the future and testing their implementation. The Campus concept also includes an indoor garden, event and meeting areas as well as extensive food and drink options. The staggered second phase of construction will run alongside the first and be completed by mid-2025.



In order to meet the ambitious schedule, Implenia is working from the very beginning with a BIM model and a Lean construction schedule, as well as with very experienced and highly motivated teams on both sides.



With its smart energy concept, the EUREF-Campus will form part of a network of green energy producers and storage providers in the region. The Campus energy concept includes water from the Lichtenbroich quarry pond and photovoltaic systems on the roofs and facades.



André Wyss, CEO of Implenia, is very happy to have won the project: 'Sustainability is one of Implenia's five corporate values. We are therefore very pleased to be building a research and development campus whose work will focus on sustainability and which is itself geared toward CO2-neutral operation. We would like to thank EUREF AG for its trust and look forward to a successful cooperation.' Contact for media:

