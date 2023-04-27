27.04.2023 07:00:13

Implenia expands its position as industry leader in sustainability

New 2022 Sustainability Report published in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative guidelines | CO2 footprint further reduced | Demand for expertise in development, planning and execution | Safe, modern working environment for employees

Glattpark (Opfikon), April 27, 2023 The new Sustainability Report, which has been compiled in line with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, makes it clear that Implenia is the industry leader in sustainability. The company is well on track to achieve all twelve of the ambitious sustainability goals it set itself for 2025.

CO2 footprint further reduced
Implenia has significantly reduced its CO2 footprint, from 62,981 tonnes of CO2-equivalent in 2020 (base year) to 50,672 tonnes of CO2-equivalent in 2022. Even after adjusting for revenue, this is a reduction of 10.5 percent. The company has made the reporting of its CO2 footprint even more meaningful. This now covers all markets and all Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, as well as initial benchmarks for Scope 3 emissions.

In 2022, Implenia also analysed its entire portfolio of over 40 development projects in Switzerland and calculated its CO2 footprint. The analysis was carried out on the basis of the SIA energy efficiency path. Significant improvements have been introduced to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The results of this portfolio analysis allow Implenia to identify its key levers for decarbonisation and pursue an ambitious decarbonisation strategy.

Implenia generates its own solar power through photovoltaic systems on the roofs of its factory yards and production plants. In 2022, it generated more than 1.3 gigawatt hours of green electricity, an increase of more than 20 percent on the previous year.

Demand for expertise in development, planning and execution 
In addition to real estate development, private and public-sector customers increasingly require planning and execution expertise in sustainable real estate and infrastructure, especially for large and complex projects. Examples of this include the new, sustainably designed district Implenia is developing for Ina Invest right next to Pratteln railway station near Basel (CH), the CO2-neutral EUREF innovation campus it is building in Düsseldorf (DE), and the 26,500 truck trips the company is saving at the Brenner Base Tunnel (AT) thanks to its own local tubbing plant. For Berlin Decks (DE) Implenia is constructing a 3,500 m2 ceramic facade made from natural raw materials produced in the region, and at the new safety tunnel it is building for the Crapteig road tunnel (CH) it has cut CO2 emissions by two-thirds by using fibre-reinforced concrete.

In line with our values, our ambition as industry leader is to help shape the transition towards a more sustainable sector, says CEO André Wyss. Our experts skills in sustainable real estate and infrastructure are increasingly in demand from customers, sometimes as a stand-alone service. 

Safe, modern working environment for employees
Implenia offers its employees a safe and modern working environment. In 2022, its Implenia Connect headquarters in Glattpark (Opfikon) received the highest Platinum certification under the international WELL standard. Implenia also creates a sustainable and safe working environment on its construction sites and has been steadily reducing its accident rate for many years. In 2022, the figure was 43 accidents per thousand full-time jobs. 

The relevant ESG ratings from Sustainalytics (Industry Top Rated) and MSCI (AAA) confirm the Groups prime position as an industry leader in sustainability. EcoVadis awarded Implenia Gold status in 2022. The Real Estate Products Business Unit received the Advanced Circular Globe Label in 2022 a first for the real estate industry.

Implenias efforts to promote recycling and a circular economy are exemplified by the plant for processing materials produced by excavation and demolition that it runs in the municipality of Satigny in Geneva. (Image: Implenia)

See the full report: Sustainability Report 2022
See the indicators: Sustainability indicators 2022

Contact for media:
Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com 

 

Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com 

Dates for investors:
16 August 2023: Interim results 2023, Analysts and Media Conference

As Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 7,600 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2022. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.


