Implenia expands its position as industry leader in sustainability

Glattpark (Opfikon), April 27, 2023 The new Sustainability Report, which has been compiled in line with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, makes it clear that Implenia is the industry leader in sustainability. The company is well on track to achieve all twelve of the ambitious sustainability goals it set itself for 2025.

CO 2 footprint further reduced

Implenia has significantly reduced its CO 2 footprint, from 62,981 tonnes of CO 2 -equivalent in 2020 (base year) to 50,672 tonnes of CO 2 -equivalent in 2022. Even after adjusting for revenue, this is a reduction of 10.5 percent. The company has made the reporting of its CO 2 footprint even more meaningful. This now covers all markets and all Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, as well as initial benchmarks for Scope 3 emissions.

In 2022, Implenia also analysed its entire portfolio of over 40 development projects in Switzerland and calculated its CO 2 footprint. The analysis was carried out on the basis of the SIA energy efficiency path. Significant improvements have been introduced to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The results of this portfolio analysis allow Implenia to identify its key levers for decarbonisation and pursue an ambitious decarbonisation strategy.

Implenia generates its own solar power through photovoltaic systems on the roofs of its factory yards and production plants. In 2022, it generated more than 1.3 gigawatt hours of green electricity, an increase of more than 20 percent on the previous year.



Demand for expertise in development, planning and execution

In addition to real estate development, private and public-sector customers increasingly require planning and execution expertise in sustainable real estate and infrastructure, especially for large and complex projects. Examples of this include the new, sustainably designed district Implenia is developing for Ina Invest right next to Pratteln railway station near Basel (CH), the CO 2 -neutral EUREF innovation campus it is building in Düsseldorf (DE), and the 26,500 truck trips the company is saving at the Brenner Base Tunnel (AT) thanks to its own local tubbing plant. For Berlin Decks (DE) Implenia is constructing a 3,500 m2 ceramic facade made from natural raw materials produced in the region, and at the new safety tunnel it is building for the Crapteig road tunnel (CH) it has cut CO 2 emissions by two-thirds by using fibre-reinforced concrete.

In line with our values, our ambition as industry leader is to help shape the transition towards a more sustainable sector, says CEO André Wyss. Our experts skills in sustainable real estate and infrastructure are increasingly in demand from customers, sometimes as a stand-alone service.

Safe, modern working environment for employees

Implenia offers its employees a safe and modern working environment. In 2022, its Implenia Connect headquarters in Glattpark (Opfikon) received the highest Platinum certification under the international WELL standard. Implenia also creates a sustainable and safe working environment on its construction sites and has been steadily reducing its accident rate for many years. In 2022, the figure was 43 accidents per thousand full-time jobs.

The relevant ESG ratings from Sustainalytics (Industry Top Rated) and MSCI (AAA) confirm the Groups prime position as an industry leader in sustainability. EcoVadis awarded Implenia Gold status in 2022. The Real Estate Products Business Unit received the Advanced Circular Globe Label in 2022 a first for the real estate industry.