19.07.2022 07:00:12
Implenia once again ranks highly in the Sustainalytics sustainability ratings
Implenia AG
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
Sustainalytics is the worlds leading ESG research and analysis company | Implenia, with 85 points, is the industry leader for environment, social affairs and governance (2020: 84 points)
Glattpark (Opfikon), 19 July 2022 Sustainalytics has, once again, given Implenia very high marks for 2021. Among the 65 analysed companies in the Construction & Engineering industry, Implenia has consolidated its position as a leader on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues (as a whole and in the individual categories) with 85 points. Implenia also placed very highly in the top 5 percent in the Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating. Implenia ranks first in the ESG Risk Rating peer table.
Implenia has consolidated its leading position in the Sustainalytics ESG ratings for environment, social affairs and governance with 85 points (previous year: 84 points).
As Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.8 billion in 2021. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
