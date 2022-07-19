Implenia AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Implenia once again ranks highly in the Sustainalytics sustainability ratings



19.07.2022 / 07:00



Sustainalytics is the worlds leading ESG research and analysis company | Implenia, with 85 points, is the industry leader for environment, social affairs and governance (2020: 84 points) Glattpark (Opfikon), 19 July 2022 Sustainalytics has, once again, given Implenia very high marks for 2021. Among the 65 analysed companies in the Construction & Engineering industry, Implenia has consolidated its position as a leader on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues (as a whole and in the individual categories) with 85 points. Implenia also placed very highly in the top 5 percent in the Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating. Implenia ranks first in the ESG Risk Rating peer table.



We are pleased that Sustainalytics has awarded us such a high rating for our commitment to environmental, social and governance issues and that it ranks us so highly within our industry for our management of the risks associated with ESG areas. We work very hard every day to achieve our ambitious sustainability goals for 2025, and we are proud to be moving step by step towards a more sustainable way of developing and building, says Anita Eckardt, Head of the Implenia Sustainability Committee.



You can find more about Implenias 2025 sustainability goals here:

https://implenia.com/en/sustainability/sustainability-report/ Implenia has consolidated its leading position in the Sustainalytics ESG ratings for environment, social affairs and governance with 85 points (previous year: 84 points). Contact for media:

17 August 2022: Interim results 2022, Analysts and Media Conference

