Implenia Aktie
WKN DE: A0JEGJ / ISIN: CH0023868554
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02.06.2026 07:00:13
Implenia Primer – Strong foundation for profitability and growth
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Implenia AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Glattpark (Opfikon), 2 June 2026
Link to the comprehensive Primer slide deck: Slide deck Implenia Primer
The primer is structured according to Implenia’s six key investment highlights:
Focus on relevant and growing market segments
Market leader in specialised, high-margin sectors
Diversification for resilience and stability
High-quality project pipeline through Value Assurance approach
Proven management team with industry expertise driving high performance culture
Strategy for sustainable growth and value creation
For questions concerning the content of the Primer or for in-depth discussion of specific aspects, Investor Relations for Investors and Analysts or Corporate Communications for journalists can be approached.
Contact for media:
Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Dates for Investors:
As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 160 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consultancy, development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Implenia AG
|Industriestrasse 24
|8305 Dietlikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 474 74 74
|E-mail:
|info@implenia.com
|Internet:
|www.implenia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023868554
|Valor:
|A0JEGJ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2337438
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2337438 02.06.2026 CET/CEST
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