Implenia receives the highest MSCI ESG rating AAA
Position as industry leader in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) strengthened
Glattpark (Opfikon), 18 February 2022 - MSCI ESG Research has raised Implenia's ESG rating for 2021 from AA to AAA. This makes Implenia the first company in the MSCI Construction & Engineering index to receive the highest possible rating, reinforcing its position as industry leader for sustainability. MSCI ESG Research provides in-depth research, ratings and analysis of the ESG-related business practices of thousands of companies worldwide.
Sustainability is an integral component of Implenia's values and business. In addition to MSCI ESG Research, a number of other external agencies rewarded Implenia's long-term commitment with positive ratings in 2021. Ecovadis, for example, awarded the Group silver status, while Sustainalytics rated Implenia as industry leader for 2020 with a high score of 84 points.
André Wyss, CEO, is pleased about the rating: 'For us, the AAA rating from MSCI ESG is further confirmation that sustainability, one of our five corporate values, is something we successfully put into practice every day for the benefit of our customers. In Switzerland and Germany, we not only develop and build sustainable projects, like the 2000 Watt-certified 'Lokstadt' in Winterthur, but also help our customers plan and execute everything relating to sustainable real estate and infrastructure. The way we build is important to us, as is the fact that we always do this sustainably for Implenia and its employees.'
The twelve sustainability goals that Implenia has set itself for 2025, can be found in the Implenia Sustainability Report alongside more information and case studies.
Find out more about MSCI ESG Ratings here.
As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also plans and builds complex infrastructure projects in Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consulting, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the extensive experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major projects and provide customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on customer needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,500 people in Europe and posted revenue of almost CHF 4 billion in 2020. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
