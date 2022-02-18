18.02.2022 07:00:16

Implenia receives the highest MSCI ESG rating AAA

Implenia AG / Key word(s): Rating/Sustainability
Implenia receives the highest MSCI ESG rating AAA

18.02.2022 / 07:00

Position as industry leader in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) strengthened 

Glattpark (Opfikon), 18 February 2022 - MSCI ESG Research has raised Implenia's ESG rating for 2021 from AA to AAA. This makes Implenia the first company in the MSCI Construction & Engineering index to receive the highest possible rating, reinforcing its position as industry leader for sustainability. MSCI ESG Research provides in-depth research, ratings and analysis of the ESG-related business practices of thousands of companies worldwide.

Sustainability is an integral component of Implenia's values and business. In addition to MSCI ESG Research, a number of other external agencies rewarded Implenia's long-term commitment with positive ratings in 2021. Ecovadis, for example, awarded the Group silver status, while Sustainalytics rated Implenia as industry leader for 2020 with a high score of 84 points.

André Wyss, CEO, is pleased about the rating: 'For us, the AAA rating from MSCI ESG is further confirmation that sustainability, one of our five corporate values, is something we successfully put into practice every day for the benefit of our customers. In Switzerland and Germany, we not only develop and build sustainable projects, like the 2000 Watt-certified 'Lokstadt' in Winterthur, but also help our customers plan and execute everything relating to sustainable real estate and infrastructure. The way we build is important to us, as is the fact that we always do this sustainably for Implenia and its employees.'

The twelve sustainability goals that Implenia has set itself for 2025, can be found in the Implenia Sustainability Report alongside more information and case studies.

Find out more about MSCI ESG Ratings here.

Contact for media:
Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com 

 

Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com 

Agenda
1 March 2022:      Media and analysts' conference on the 2021 full-year results
29 March 2022:    Annual General Meeting

As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also plans and builds complex infrastructure projects in Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consulting, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the extensive experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major projects and provide customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on customer needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,500 people in Europe and posted revenue of almost CHF 4 billion in 2020. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Implenia AG
Industriestrasse 24
8305 Dietlikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 474 74 74
E-mail: info@implenia.com
Internet: www.implenia.com
ISIN: CH0023868554
Valor: A0JEGJ
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1282819

 
End of News EQS News Service

1282819  18.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1282819&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Implenia AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Implenia AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Implenia AG 25,90 0,00% Implenia AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verluste an den US-Börsen -- Ukraine-Krise sorgt erneut für Spannungen: ATX gibt zum Handelsschluss deutlich nach -- DAX verliert schlussendlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag deutlich schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls tiefer. Am Donnerstag hielten sich Anleger in den USA zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich mit unterschiedlichen Tendenzen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen