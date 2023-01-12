12.01.2023 18:00:09

12.01.2023

Implenia sells formwork business to PERI

Implenia is selling Implenia Schalungsbau GmbH to PERI | Ideal new owner with great potential | Further step in Implenias effort to focus on its defined core portfolio and implement an asset-light strategy

Glattpark (Opfikon), 12 January 2023 Implenia sells Implenia Schalungsbau GmbH, based in Bobenheim-Roxheim, to PERI Vertrieb Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG, a subsidiary of PERI SE based in Weissenhorn. PERI is one of the leading international manufacturers and suppliers of formwork and scaffolding systems. 

Implenia Schalungsbau GmbH specialises in smart services and complete solutions for formwork. By taking over the company and all 46 employees, PERI is widening its current offering in engineering and special formwork. The acquisition also delivers the capacity expansion PERI needs in the face of healthy orders from the infrastructure and building construction sectors. 

PERIs acquisition of Implenia Schalungsbau GmbH took effect on 1 January 2023. 

Implenia is selling its formwork business to this ideal new owner in order to focus more on its defined core portfolio and advance its asset-light strategy. The Group is concentrating on integrated construction and real estate services in Switzerland and Germany, as well as on tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in other markets.

As Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 7,700 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.8 billion in 2021. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.


