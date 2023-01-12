Implenia sells formwork business to PERI

Implenia is selling Implenia Schalungsbau GmbH to PERI | Ideal new owner with great potential | Further step in Implenias effort to focus on its defined core portfolio and implement an asset-light strategy

Glattpark (Opfikon), 12 January 2023 Implenia sells Implenia Schalungsbau GmbH, based in Bobenheim-Roxheim, to PERI Vertrieb Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG, a subsidiary of PERI SE based in Weissenhorn. PERI is one of the leading international manufacturers and suppliers of formwork and scaffolding systems.

Implenia Schalungsbau GmbH specialises in smart services and complete solutions for formwork. By taking over the company and all 46 employees, PERI is widening its current offering in engineering and special formwork. The acquisition also delivers the capacity expansion PERI needs in the face of healthy orders from the infrastructure and building construction sectors.

PERIs acquisition of Implenia Schalungsbau GmbH took effect on 1 January 2023.

Implenia is selling its formwork business to this ideal new owner in order to focus more on its defined core portfolio and advance its asset-light strategy. The Group is concentrating on integrated construction and real estate services in Switzerland and Germany, as well as on tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in other markets.