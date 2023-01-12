|
12.01.2023 18:00:09
Implenia sells formwork business to PERI
|
Implenia AG
/ Key word(s): Disposal
Implenia is selling Implenia Schalungsbau GmbH to PERI | Ideal new owner with great potential | Further step in Implenias effort to focus on its defined core portfolio and implement an asset-light strategy
Glattpark (Opfikon), 12 January 2023 Implenia sells Implenia Schalungsbau GmbH, based in Bobenheim-Roxheim, to PERI Vertrieb Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG, a subsidiary of PERI SE based in Weissenhorn. PERI is one of the leading international manufacturers and suppliers of formwork and scaffolding systems.
Implenia Schalungsbau GmbH specialises in smart services and complete solutions for formwork. By taking over the company and all 46 employees, PERI is widening its current offering in engineering and special formwork. The acquisition also delivers the capacity expansion PERI needs in the face of healthy orders from the infrastructure and building construction sectors.
PERIs acquisition of Implenia Schalungsbau GmbH took effect on 1 January 2023.
Implenia is selling its formwork business to this ideal new owner in order to focus more on its defined core portfolio and advance its asset-light strategy. The Group is concentrating on integrated construction and real estate services in Switzerland and Germany, as well as on tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in other markets.
Contact for media:
Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Agenda:
As Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 7,700 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.8 billion in 2021. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Implenia AG
|Industriestrasse 24
|8305 Dietlikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 474 74 74
|E-mail:
|info@implenia.com
|Internet:
|www.implenia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023868554
|Valor:
|A0JEGJ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1534143
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1534143 12.01.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Implenia AGmehr Nachrichten
|
18:00
|Implenia sells formwork business to PERI (EQS Group)
|
18:00
|Implenia verkauft den Bereich Schalungsbau an PERI (EQS Group)
|
06.01.23
|Implenia wins large and complex tunnelling project in Norway E03 Boknafjord tunnel (EQS Group)
|
06.01.23
|Implenia gewinnt grosses und komplexes Tunnelbau-Projekt in Norwegen E03 Boknafjord-Tunnel (EQS Group)
|
20.12.22
|Sustainability at Implenia reflected in new ESG ratings (EQS Group)
|
20.12.22
|Neue ESG-Ratings würdigen Nachhaltigkeit bei Implenia (EQS Group)
|
06.12.22
|Implenia gewinnt grosses, komplexes Infrastrukturprojekt in Deutschland (EQS Group)
|
06.12.22
|Implenia wins large, complex infrastructure project in Germany (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Implenia AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Implenia AG
|25,90
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationszahlen zeigen rückläufige Tendenz: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schließt über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich minimal fester
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Donnerstag in Grün. Die Wall Street zeigt sich im Donnerstagshandel höher. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag kaum vom Fleck.