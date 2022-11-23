Implenia AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Implenia signs cooperation agreement with Deutsche Asset One and Union Investment for project developments in German residential real estate market



23.11.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Agreement brings together Implenias specialist expertise with the partner companies portfolio and asset management skills | The aim is to identify, finance and develop attractive real estate project developments | Another growth step for Implenia in the German real estate market Glattpark (Opfikon), 23 November 2022 Implenia, has signed a cooperation agreement with Deutsche Asset One and Union Investment, two companies which have been working together for many years. This brings together the acquisition, project development and planning skills of Implenias Division Real Estate with Deutsche Asset Ones market expertise and exclusive focus on sustainable residential real estate investments. The agreement enables Implenias Division Real Estate to contribute its experience and expertise in the implementation of attractive and sustainable developments. Deutsche Asset One, an investment boutique in the residential sector, and Union Investment, a service capital management company (KVG), have worked together on six successful, well-capitalised institutional special residential property funds since 2011, and bring their long experience in asset and portfolio management to the new partnership. All three partners are focused on developing modern, sustainable and functional housing that meets the requirements of tenants and investors. Implenia also plans to integrate the construction capabilities of its other divisions (Buildings, Civil Engineering and Specialties) when it comes to the execution of fully developed and approved real estate projects. Strong partnership for successful real estate projects

For Implenia, this cooperation is part of its strategy to grow further in the German real estate market and to expand its project development business as a service. Adrian Wyss, Head Division Real Estate of Implenia, is delighted with the agreement and looks forward to the future cooperation: This cooperation will allow Implenia to increase its market presence in Germany when acquiring properties, as well as to utilise its extensive expertise and experience in the sustainable development and realisation of large and complex real estate projects. We are planning to work closely with Deutsche Asset One and Union Investment on numerous projects that will fully leverage Implenias integrated business model. Contact for media:

As Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 7,700 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.8 billion in 2021. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at www.implenia.com Deutsche Asset One

Deutsche Asset One GmbH offers investment and asset management services to national and international investors, with a focus on residential properties in Germany. Deutsche Asset One is an independent and owner-led investment and asset management company with an investment volume for 2022/2023 of around EUR 500 million. Its investment properties include project developments and existing properties worth at least EUR 10 million each. Deutsche Asset One currently manages property assets (assets under management) of more than EUR 2 billion. www.deutscheassetone.com Union Investment

Union Investment makes forward-looking real estate investments worldwide and is one of Europes leading property investment managers. Its business model is based on more than 50 years of real estate expertise. Customers are offered a comprehensive investment platform. With assets under management currently worth around EUR 54 billion in open-ended real estate funds, special funds and service and bundling mandates, Union Investment is one of the largest providers of open-ended real estate funds for private and institutional investors in Germany.

Union Investment is currently active in 26 national markets. It combines a strong growth trajectory with the aim of further diversification. This includes increasing its exposure to various types of property, as well as expanding its range of investment styles: from core to value-added investments.

Through offices in Hamburg, Vienna, London, Paris, Madrid, New York and Singapore, the company combines the perspective of an international investor with in-depth market knowledge in the individual regions. Around 60 percent of its real estate assets are located outside Germany.

Within the Union Investment Group, its real estate specialists are Union Investment Real Estate GmbH in Hamburg and Union Investment Institutional Property GmbH. www.realestate.union-investment.com

