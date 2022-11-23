|
23.11.2022 07:00:10
Implenia signs cooperation agreement with Deutsche Asset One and Union Investment for project developments in German residential real estate market
Agreement brings together Implenias specialist expertise with the partner companies portfolio and asset management skills | The aim is to identify, finance and develop attractive real estate project developments | Another growth step for Implenia in the German real estate market
Glattpark (Opfikon), 23 November 2022 Implenia, has signed a cooperation agreement with Deutsche Asset One and Union Investment, two companies which have been working together for many years. This brings together the acquisition, project development and planning skills of Implenias Division Real Estate with Deutsche Asset Ones market expertise and exclusive focus on sustainable residential real estate investments.
The agreement enables Implenias Division Real Estate to contribute its experience and expertise in the implementation of attractive and sustainable developments. Deutsche Asset One, an investment boutique in the residential sector, and Union Investment, a service capital management company (KVG), have worked together on six successful, well-capitalised institutional special residential property funds since 2011, and bring their long experience in asset and portfolio management to the new partnership. All three partners are focused on developing modern, sustainable and functional housing that meets the requirements of tenants and investors.
Implenia also plans to integrate the construction capabilities of its other divisions (Buildings, Civil Engineering and Specialties) when it comes to the execution of fully developed and approved real estate projects.
Strong partnership for successful real estate projects
