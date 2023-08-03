|
Implenia wins another complex railway infrastructure project in Switzerland with Lot 2 Tunnel Ligerz as part of the double-track expansion Ligerz-Twann
SBB awards contract for Lot 2 Tunnel Ligerz to joint venture led by Implenia | Total volume of CHF 220 million | Joint venture partners are Bernasconi and De Luca
Glattpark (Opfikon), 3 August 2023 The SBB contract for lot 2 Tunnel Ligerz was assigned to joint venture IBD, consisting of the partners Implenia (lead), Bernasconi and De Luca. The total contract volume is CHF 220 million, Implenia's share is around CHF 150 million.
The contract comprises the 2.1 km long double-track tunnel, of which around 1,850 m by mining and around 250 m by cut-and-cover, including concrete lining and railway technology. In addition, four escape tunnels, a 114 m long viaduct for the exit of highway N5 and various additional structures are being built. The excavated material will be transported by ship and the existing railway line will be dismantled and redesigned.
The aim of the project is to eliminate the last railway bottleneck on the Jurafuss line between Lausanne and Biel. Due to the prevailing narrow space conditions between the lake and the slope, where the N5 national road and the cantonal road also run, a new double-track tunnel will be built.
The location of the project in protected areas is also a particular challenge: The region is listed in the Federal Inventory of Landscapes and Natural Monuments (BLN). The villages of La Neuveville, Chavannes, Ligerz and Twann are part of the Federal Inventory of Swiss Heritage Sites of National Importance (ISOS).
Implenia's experts in the fields of civil engineering, tunnelling, special foundations, civil structures, railway engineering and maritime work are being deployed. Christian Späth, Head Division Civil Engineering of Implenia: "We are looking forward to carrying out this large and complex rail infrastructure project together with our joint venture partners and once again demonstrating our longstanding experience and expertise in this area. We wish the entire project team an accident-free construction period."
Joint venture led by Implenia wins contract for Lot 2 Tunnel Ligerz as part of the double-track expansion Ligerz-Twann (image: ©SBB).
Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, has around 9,000 employees (FTE) across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2022.
