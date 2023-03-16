Implenia wins another large subway tunnelling project in Oslo

Implenia wins contract for K2D Skøyen Vækerø | Part of Fornebubanen, a major subway tunnelling project in Oslo (Norway) | Win follows previous work for this project | Order volume of around CHF 115 million for Implenia

Glattpark (Opfikon), 16 March 2023 Project K2D Skøyen Vækerø, which is part of Fornebubanen the largest subway tunnelling project in Norway since the 1970s will consist of the Skøyen subway station, as well as around 1,2 km of tunneling below a heavily urbanised area and an escape tunnel (Bestum). Implenia will start its work on project K2D Skøyen Vækerø later this year, and the project is scheduled to be completed in 2025. The order volume for Implenia is around CHF 115 million (NOK 1,3 billion).

Implenia is already building the first part of this complex tunneling project, K2A Fornebu Lysaker, which is scheduled to be completed at the end of this year.

This is a huge win for Implenia and our Norwegian team, building on our experience in successfully managing large and complex infrastructure projects in Norway. I thank our client, Oslo Municipality Fornebubanen, for their trust and for selecting us again. I look forward to continuing our fruitful collaboration, says Erwin Scherer, Global Head Tunnelling of Implenia.

Implenia convinced with sustainable solutions

The client weighted soft criteria such as environmental protection and sustainability seriously in the tender (20%). Implenia scored highest among the tendering parties in this category and offered the best price as well. Implenia also presented comprehensive BIM-implementation in the tender that offered a convincing project structure and tools well suited for the project. The combination of which led to the contract win for Implenia.

Sustainability is one of Implenias five corporate values and is becoming increasingly important also for infrastructure projects. The K2D Skøyen Vækerø project is another great opportunity for us to apply our broad competences and longstanding experience in sustainability, concludes Erwin Scherer.