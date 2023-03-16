|
16.03.2023 07:00:19
Implenia wins another large subway tunnelling project in Oslo
Implenia AG
Implenia wins contract for K2D Skøyen Vækerø | Part of Fornebubanen, a major subway tunnelling project in Oslo (Norway) | Win follows previous work for this project | Order volume of around CHF 115 million for Implenia
Glattpark (Opfikon), 16 March 2023 Project K2D Skøyen Vækerø, which is part of Fornebubanen the largest subway tunnelling project in Norway since the 1970s will consist of the Skøyen subway station, as well as around 1,2 km of tunneling below a heavily urbanised area and an escape tunnel (Bestum). Implenia will start its work on project K2D Skøyen Vækerø later this year, and the project is scheduled to be completed in 2025. The order volume for Implenia is around CHF 115 million (NOK 1,3 billion).
Implenia is already building the first part of this complex tunneling project, K2A Fornebu Lysaker, which is scheduled to be completed at the end of this year.
This is a huge win for Implenia and our Norwegian team, building on our experience in successfully managing large and complex infrastructure projects in Norway. I thank our client, Oslo Municipality Fornebubanen, for their trust and for selecting us again. I look forward to continuing our fruitful collaboration, says Erwin Scherer, Global Head Tunnelling of Implenia.
Implenia convinced with sustainable solutions
Sustainability is one of Implenias five corporate values and is becoming increasingly important also for infrastructure projects. The K2D Skøyen Vækerø project is another great opportunity for us to apply our broad competences and longstanding experience in sustainability, concludes Erwin Scherer.
Visualisation of Skøyen Station (image: © L2 Arkitekter; Gottlieb Paludan Architects).
As Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 7,600 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2022. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
