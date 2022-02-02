|
02.02.2022 07:00:20
Implenia wins attractive new construction contracts in Germany
|
Implenia AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Sustainable residential, office and commercial construction projects | collaborative partnerships with clients | BIM and Lean used in planning and execution | Contracts worth CHF 227 million (EUR 218 million)
Glattpark (Opfikon), 2 February 2022 - Implenia's Buildings Division in Germany has had a successful start to 2022, winning attractive new building construction contracts worth CHF 227 million (EUR 218 million) in total. Implenia is building two residential and commercial buildings in Kiel, a high-rise residential building in Mannheim, a semi-modular new rehabilitation centre in Mosbach/Neckar, a residential quarter in Neunkirchen am Brand and a school centre close to Leipzig.
Waterside residential and commercial buildings, Kiel-Hörn
Commanding a view of the Kiel Fjord, a U-shaped residential building with a striking full-clinker facade and timeless classical architecture will surround a courtyard that opens onto the water. On the adjacent building site, two apartment buildings are being built on a shared base storey, which will be used for cafés or restaurants. Floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies give residents unobstructed views of the promenade and water.
Implenia impressed the client with its proven competence and great flexibility. This project acquisition underlines Implenia's ambition to accelerate its growth in northern Germany.
Project website: https://ngeg.de/kiel_hoern.html / Hörn | FRANK
Hochpunkt H residential building, Mannheim
More than 4,300 people already live in Mannheim's newest district, but when the whole site is finished this number will go up to 10,000. Implenia has already completed several new-build projects on the site of the former Franklin Barracks. As the new year begins it is now working on the Hochpunkt H residential high-rise, the initial visual focus of the new district, which is arranged around the central, traffic-free Europa-Allee. With a gross floor area of around 23,000 m², and of conventional construction, the building's architecture will hint at the letter 'H' - the first letter of HOME. Three further planned high-rises are designed to follow the same theme.
Implenia has a long-standing relationship as a trusted partner of the client GBG Mannheimer Wohnbaugesellschaft mbH. GBG is once again trusting in Implenia's competence, reliability and great flexibility.
High degree of standardisation for seniors' and rehabilitation centre, Mosbach/Neckar
The detailed building design is based on the BIM model that was created during the bid phase to help calculate project requirements. BIM is also being used in the execution phase - for quantity surveying, tenders, structural engineering calculations and more.
The care rooms are highly standardised, with prefabricated bathroom modules for example, which will contribute to fast and smooth construction. These prefab bathrooms will already be installed during the core-and-shell build.
Brandbach residential project, Neunkirchen am Brand
Implenia already worked with the client as a partner in the early phases of the project, providing important inputs for optimisation.
Project website: wohnpark-neunkirchenambrand
Working closely with the architects, designers, technical planners and selected external experts, Implenia presented a convincing proposal. The concept is notable for the clearly delineated areas for the two schools, a 'common centre' and a 'kiss&go zone' at the entrance to the special school campus. Implenia also brings with it many years of experience and expertise in the design, planning and construction of school buildings, especially in the new federal states. The bid it submitted was made more financially attractive by the option to apply for KfW55 status, which would attract a subsidy from the KfW Bank while simultaneously enhancing the quality and energy efficiency of the overall project.
Residential and commercial buildings in Kiel-Hörn: urban and maritime living (image: Kieler Hörn GmbH & Co. KG).
An H-shaped silhouette: the high-rise residential building in Mannheim offers apartments, a kindergarten and community gardens (image: (c) Haas cook zemmrich Studio 2050).
The Brandbach residential quarter in Neunkirchen am Brand: homes in the Nuremberg metropolitan region (image: (c) BPD Immobilienentwicklung GmbH).
New seniors' and rehabilitation centre in Mosbach: Lean Construction and semi-modular design facilitate smart construction (image: Implenia).
Delitzsch special school campus: impressive concept thanks to close cooperation with all the parties involved (image: (c) Woltereck Fitzner Architects).
Contact for media:
Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Agenda
As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also plans and builds complex infrastructure projects in Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consulting, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the extensive experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major projects and provide customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on customer needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,500 people in Europe and posted revenue of almost CHF 4 billion in 2020. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Implenia AG
|Industriestrasse 24
|8305 Dietlikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 474 74 74
|E-mail:
|info@implenia.com
|Internet:
|www.implenia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023868554
|Valor:
|A0JEGJ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1275561
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1275561 02.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Implenia AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:00
|Implenia wins attractive new construction contracts in Germany (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|Implenia gewinnt attraktive neue Hochbauaufträge in Deutschland (EQS Group)
|
23.12.21
|EQS-News: Implenia verkauft die Beteiligung an Gravière de la Claie-aux-Moines SA (EQS Group)
|
23.12.21
|EQS-News: Implenia sells its stake in Gravière de la Claie-aux-Moines SA (EQS Group)
|
20.12.21
|EQS-News: Implenia baut Fernwärmetunnel unter der Elbe hindurch (EQS Group)
|
20.12.21
|EQS-News: Implenia to build district heating tunnel under the Elbe (EQS Group)
|
23.11.21
|EQS-News: Implenia wins contract to build five buildings in 'Central Malley' (EQS Group)
|
23.11.21
|EQS-News: Implenia erhält Zuschlag für den Bau von fünf Gebäuden in «Central Malley» (EQS Group)