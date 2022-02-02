Implenia wins attractive new construction contracts in Germany

Glattpark (Opfikon), 2 February 2022 - Implenia's Buildings Division in Germany has had a successful start to 2022, winning attractive new building construction contracts worth CHF 227 million (EUR 218 million) in total. Implenia is building two residential and commercial buildings in Kiel, a high-rise residential building in Mannheim, a semi-modular new rehabilitation centre in Mosbach/Neckar, a residential quarter in Neunkirchen am Brand and a school centre close to Leipzig.

Through the use of Value Engineering during the consulting phase, Implenia has been able to optimise the newly acquired projects to the benefit of the clients. All of the projects are being planned and executed using BIM. Lean Construction will ensure efficient processes on site and make it easier to coordinate all the different trades working on the projects.

Waterside residential and commercial buildings, Kiel-Hörn

Urban and maritime: Implenia has been commissioned by NGEG and Frank Group to build two residential complexes close to the main station and directly on the waterfront at the Willy-Brand-Ufer in Kiel. As turnkey contractor it is creating 174 high-quality rental apartments on two sites, each with underground car parking. Catering outlets are planned for the ground floors.

Commanding a view of the Kiel Fjord, a U-shaped residential building with a striking full-clinker facade and timeless classical architecture will surround a courtyard that opens onto the water. On the adjacent building site, two apartment buildings are being built on a shared base storey, which will be used for cafés or restaurants. Floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies give residents unobstructed views of the promenade and water.

Implenia impressed the client with its proven competence and great flexibility. This project acquisition underlines Implenia's ambition to accelerate its growth in northern Germany.

Project website: https://ngeg.de/kiel_hoern.html / Hörn | FRANK

Hochpunkt H residential building, Mannheim

Implenia, as part of a joint venture, is building a 48-metre-high residential building with rental and studio apartments, kindergarten, retail units and community gardens at the Franklin site in Mannheim-Käfertal, currently Germany's largest site redevelopment project. The design by haas cook zemmrich Studio 2050 envisages two-storey studio apartments in the base zone as spaces for working and living, as well as exhibitions and workshops. The roof area will accommodate neighbourhood gardens and meeting areas for residents.

More than 4,300 people already live in Mannheim's newest district, but when the whole site is finished this number will go up to 10,000. Implenia has already completed several new-build projects on the site of the former Franklin Barracks. As the new year begins it is now working on the Hochpunkt H residential high-rise, the initial visual focus of the new district, which is arranged around the central, traffic-free Europa-Allee. With a gross floor area of around 23,000 m², and of conventional construction, the building's architecture will hint at the letter 'H' - the first letter of HOME. Three further planned high-rises are designed to follow the same theme.

Implenia has a long-standing relationship as a trusted partner of the client GBG Mannheimer Wohnbaugesellschaft mbH. GBG is once again trusting in Implenia's competence, reliability and great flexibility.

High degree of standardisation for seniors' and rehabilitation centre, Mosbach/Neckar

Implenia, as turnkey contractor, is building a centre for the Johannes-Diakonie social services organisation in Mosbach am Neckar, which lies between Heidelberg and Heilbronn. The centre will offer 90 care and 50 rehabilitation places. The design by Bodamer Faber Architekten of Stuttgart includes three buildings with green roofs.

The detailed building design is based on the BIM model that was created during the bid phase to help calculate project requirements. BIM is also being used in the execution phase - for quantity surveying, tenders, structural engineering calculations and more.

The care rooms are highly standardised, with prefabricated bathroom modules for example, which will contribute to fast and smooth construction. These prefab bathrooms will already be installed during the core-and-shell build.

Brandbach residential project, Neunkirchen am Brand

In Neunkirchen am Brand, within commuting distance of three cities - Nuremberg, Erlangen and Fürth - a new residential district with around 150 homes is being built on a 30,000 m² site formerly occupied by the Hemmerlein concrete works. For the first phase of the build, the Nuremberg branch of BPD Immobilienentwicklung GmbH has asked Implenia, as turnkey contractor, to build 54 owner-occupied apartments in five apartment blocks, as well as an underground car park with 85 spaces. This will be followed in the second phase by the construction of 24 ready-to-move-in terraced houses.

Implenia already worked with the client as a partner in the early phases of the project, providing important inputs for optimisation.

Project website: wohnpark-neunkirchenambrand



New-build special school campus, Delitzsch

Operating as general contractor, Implenia is building a new school for the district of Nordsachsen in Delitzsch near Leipzig. The new building, with its integrated day-care centre, sports hall and outdoor facilities, is designed for around 300 pupils from the Fröbel and Pestalozzi schools. The contract for the project was awarded in a multi-stage negotiation process following a competition between bidders.

Working closely with the architects, designers, technical planners and selected external experts, Implenia presented a convincing proposal. The concept is notable for the clearly delineated areas for the two schools, a 'common centre' and a 'kiss&go zone' at the entrance to the special school campus. Implenia also brings with it many years of experience and expertise in the design, planning and construction of school buildings, especially in the new federal states. The bid it submitted was made more financially attractive by the option to apply for KfW55 status, which would attract a subsidy from the KfW Bank while simultaneously enhancing the quality and energy efficiency of the overall project.