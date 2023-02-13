Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Implenia wins contract for Lot 3 of Line C of the Toulouse Metro



13.02.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Joint venture consisting of Implenia and Demathieu Bard Construction wins large and complex tunnelling project | Lot 3 of future Line C of the Toulouse Metro in France | Order volume of around EUR 166 million for Implenia Glattpark (Opfikon), 13. February 2023 A joint venture (JV) consisting of Implenia (50%) and Demathieu Bard Construction (50%) has been awarded the contract for Lot 3 of future Line C of the Toulouse Metro by Tisséo, the public transport authority for Greater Toulouse. Line C is scheduled to run from Colomiers to Labège from the end of 2028. The project will last 57 months and has a total budget of EUR 331.4 million. Implenias share of the contract is worth approximately EUR 166 million. Lot 3 includes drilling 3,814 m of tunnel beneath a densely populated urban area, as well as civil engineering work for the construction of four underground stations at a depth of 24 to 39 m, plus three ancillary structures. The joint venture has proposed using the Variable Density Conveyor method, an innovative tunnelling solution that will help cope with the challenges presented by different soil conditions. BIM (Building Information Modeling) is being used for planning and executing the project. The joint ventures bid placed particular emphasis on sustainability: the use of fibre-reinforced concrete tubbings will keep the CO2 footprint of the project as low as possible, while the trees on the site will be protected and preserved throughout the entire construction period. In addition, 98% of the excavated material will be recycled. Christian Späth, Head Division Civil Engineering at Implenia, is excited about the project: Alongside the lots of the Grand Paris Express and TELT (Lyon-Turin), this is another large and complex infrastructure project for our team in France. It fits our strategy and is an ideal opportunity for us to contribute our many years of experience and our comprehensive expertise in tunnelling and associated civil engineering disciplines. 3D visualisation of the tunnel model for Lot 3 of Line C of the Toulouse Metro (image: ©Implenia). Contact for media:

