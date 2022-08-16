Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Implenia wins contract for main northern lot of the second tube of the Gotthard road tunnel



16-Aug-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The Swiss Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) has asked the «secondo tubo» joint venture, comprised of Implenia and Frutiger, to build the main northern section (Lot 241) of the second tube of the Gotthard road tunnel | Contract worth CHF 467 million | Tender rated very highly in terms of quality and the expertise of key personnel Glattpark (Opfikon), August 16, 2022 The Swiss Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) today announced its decision to award the Gotthard main northern section (Lot 241) to the secondo tubo joint venture, which is led by Implenia (Implenia 60% / Frutiger 40%). The order for the 7.9 km long section, extending up to the lot boundary in the middle of the tunnel, is worth CHF 467 million, including VAT, with construction scheduled to take place from 2022 to 2029. There is a 20-day appeal period.



The core element of the work is 7.3 km of tunnelling, at a diameter of 12.3 m, using a tunnel boring machine (TBM) with tubbing. This connects to a 160m long stretch at the start which will be excavated conventionally. The contract also includes 430 m of conventional tunnel through the northern disturbance zone, which will be excavated from the 4 km long northern access tunnel that is currently being made. The TBM will later be pulled through this section of the disturbance zone. Its drill head will be completely revised and it will then complete the remaining tunnelling through to the lot boundary. The joint venture will also undertake a highly complex excavation for two underground ventilation centres, as well as creating an underground concrete plant and production halls for tubbing rings and service ducts in former military caverns.



FEDRO gave the following reasons for its decision: The secondo tubo joint venture submitted a very good offer in terms of quality and price, making it the most favourable choice. The winning offer was impressive throughout, scoring well or very well on all the award criteria. The tenderer submitted the most favourable offer, and also did better than the other candidates in terms of quality, based on the tender documents. The key personnel designated for site deployment also rated very highly.



André Wyss, CEO Implenia, commented as follows: The second tube of the Gotthard road tunnel will make a major contribution to improving the north-south road link in Switzerland. We are delighted to be planning and building this large and complex infrastructure project, which is an excellent fit with Implenia's strategy. We will contribute our many years of experience and proven expertise in tunnel construction and other civil engineering disciplines to this exciting project.



As well as its Tunnelling unit, Implenias Special Foundations and Civil units in Central Switzerland will also be involved in the work. Main northern lot, second tube of the Gotthard Road Tunnel: the joint venture led by Implenia has been awarded the construction contract worth CHF 467 million (image: ©Implenia). Contact for media:

1 March 2023: Annual results 2022, Analysts and Media Conference As Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.8 billion in 2021. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.

