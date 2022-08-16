|
16.08.2022 17:45:27
Implenia wins contract for main northern lot of the second tube of the Gotthard road tunnel
Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The Swiss Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) has asked the «secondo tubo» joint venture, comprised of Implenia and Frutiger, to build the main northern section (Lot 241) of the second tube of the Gotthard road tunnel | Contract worth CHF 467 million | Tender rated very highly in terms of quality and the expertise of key personnel
Glattpark (Opfikon), August 16, 2022 The Swiss Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) today announced its decision to award the Gotthard main northern section (Lot 241) to the secondo tubo joint venture, which is led by Implenia (Implenia 60% / Frutiger 40%). The order for the 7.9 km long section, extending up to the lot boundary in the middle of the tunnel, is worth CHF 467 million, including VAT, with construction scheduled to take place from 2022 to 2029. There is a 20-day appeal period.
Main northern lot, second tube of the Gotthard Road Tunnel: the joint venture led by Implenia has been awarded the construction contract worth CHF 467 million (image: ©Implenia).
Contact for media:
Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Dates for investors:
As Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.8 billion in 2021. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Implenia AG
|Industriestrasse 24
|8305 Dietlikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 474 74 74
|E-mail:
|info@implenia.com
|Internet:
|www.implenia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023868554
|Valor:
|A0JEGJ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
