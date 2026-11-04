Implenia Aktie

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WKN DE: A0JEGJ / ISIN: CH0023868554

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04.11.2026 07:00:13

Implenia wins contract for technical fit-out of a data centre in Switzerland

Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Implenia wins contract for technical fit-out of a data centre in Switzerland

04.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Building technology installation for a data centre | Contract value in the low three-digit millions | Further expansion of expertise in the data centre sector

Glattpark (Option), 4 November 2026 – A global provider of sustainable digital infrastructure has commissioned Implenia to carry out the building technology fit-out (power supply, cooling, ventilation, plumbing, fire protection, etc.) for the construction of a new data centre in Switzerland. The contract value for Implenia is in the low three-digit millions. Implenia has already constructed this data centre as a core and shell project. Winning this contract is in line with Implenia’s strategy to further expand its expertise in the growing data centre market to consolidate its leading position in this sector.
 
The project comprises the turnkey construction and commissioning of the complete MEP infrastructure (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing) for the data centre, covering an area of approximately 33,000 m2 including power supply, cooling, fire protection, control systems, ancillary facilities and other relevant fit-out works. At the heart of the facility are the redundant power supply, the battery systems and emergency generators for uninterrupted power supply, as well as the high-performance cooling system. A photovoltaic system and a concept for utilising waste heat for district heating are also provided for. Work has already started and the project is expected to be completed in 2028.

Adrian Wyss, Head Division Buildings at Implenia, commented on winning the contract: “We look forward to contributing our extensive expertise and experience in building technology – including highly complex properties such as hospitals and laboratory buildings – and project management to this challenging project and would like to thank our client for the trust in Implenia.”

Contact for Media: 
Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com

Contact for Investors and Analysts: 
Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com

Dates for Investors:
3 March 2027: Annual results 2026, Analysts and Media Conference 
31 March 2027: Annual General Meeting

As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 160 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consultancy, development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 people (FTEs) across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Implenia AG
Industriestrasse 24
8305 Dietlikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 474 74 74
E-mail: info@implenia.com
Internet: www.implenia.com
ISIN: CH0023868554
Valor: A0JEGJ
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
LEI Code: 52990006TKCUQQJ79B1
EQS News ID: 2427924

 
End of News EQS News Service

2427924  04.11.2026 CET/CEST

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