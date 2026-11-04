Implenia Aktie
WKN DE: A0JEGJ / ISIN: CH0023868554
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04.11.2026 07:00:13
Implenia wins contract for technical fit-out of a data centre in Switzerland
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Implenia AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Building technology installation for a data centre | Contract value in the low three-digit millions | Further expansion of expertise in the data centre sector
Glattpark (Option), 4 November 2026 – A global provider of sustainable digital infrastructure has commissioned Implenia to carry out the building technology fit-out (power supply, cooling, ventilation, plumbing, fire protection, etc.) for the construction of a new data centre in Switzerland. The contract value for Implenia is in the low three-digit millions. Implenia has already constructed this data centre as a core and shell project. Winning this contract is in line with Implenia’s strategy to further expand its expertise in the growing data centre market to consolidate its leading position in this sector.
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As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 160 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consultancy, development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 people (FTEs) across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Implenia AG
|Industriestrasse 24
|8305 Dietlikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 474 74 74
|E-mail:
|info@implenia.com
|Internet:
|www.implenia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023868554
|Valor:
|A0JEGJ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|LEI Code:
|52990006TKCUQQJ79B1
|EQS News ID:
|2427924
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2427924 04.11.2026 CET/CEST
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