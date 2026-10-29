Implenia Aktie
WKN DE: A0JEGJ / ISIN: CH0023868554
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29.10.2026 07:00:14
Implenia wins contract for the construction of the new Schaffhausen hospital
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Implenia AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Turnkey contract for forward-looking new hospital building | Contract value of around CHF 165 million | Construction planned to start in summer 2027 | Another significant contract in the strategic growth segment of healthcare
Glattpark (Opfikon), 29 October 2026 – Implenia has been awarded the contract for the planned new building of Schaffhausen Hospitals as total contractor. The tendered contract price amounts to around CHF 165 million (excl. VAT). The contract underlines Implenia’s strong position in large and challenging property projects in the healthcare sector. The award followed a pre-qualification process. After application of the specified award criteria, Implenia’s bid ultimately achieved the best overall rating.
New Schaffhausen hospital (image: ©Spitäler Schaffhausen).
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As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 160 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consultancy, development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Implenia AG
|Industriestrasse 24
|8305 Dietlikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 474 74 74
|E-mail:
|info@implenia.com
|Internet:
|www.implenia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023868554
|Valor:
|A0JEGJ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|LEI Code:
|52990006TKCUQQJ79B1
|EQS News ID:
|2424244
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2424244 29.10.2026 CET/CEST
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|74,50
|1,22%
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