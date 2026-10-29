Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Implenia wins contract for the construction of the new Schaffhausen hospital



29.10.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Turnkey contract for forward-looking new hospital building | Contract value of around CHF 165 million | Construction planned to start in summer 2027 | Another significant contract in the strategic growth segment of healthcare Glattpark (Opfikon), 29 October 2026 – Implenia has been awarded the contract for the planned new building of Schaffhausen Hospitals as total contractor. The tendered contract price amounts to around CHF 165 million (excl. VAT). The contract underlines Implenia’s strong position in large and challenging property projects in the healthcare sector. The award followed a pre-qualification process. After application of the specified award criteria, Implenia’s bid ultimately achieved the best overall rating.



A modern new building for future-oriented healthcare

The new hospital building is a key component of the modernization of the Schaffhausen Hospitals. It will provide the structural framework for future-oriented, locally accessible healthcare, as well as modern, needs-based facilities for patients and staff. The aim is to ensure efficient treatment processes and short distances between areas. The new building will house, amongst other things, the operating theatres, the intensive care unit, the A&E department, the central outpatient clinic, the maternity ward and the inpatient wards. All patient rooms can be used as single or double rooms.



Adrian Wyss, Head Division Buildings at Implenia: “We are delighted to have earned the trust of Schaffhausen Hospitals. Drawing on our experience and expertise in large and complex healthcare properties, we will work together with the client and our partners to deliver a modern new hospital building tailored to the needs of patients and staff. This contract also confirms our strong position in the strategically important healthcare sector.”



Once the appeal period has expired, and subject to any potential appeals, further planning and preparatory work will go ahead. Construction work is planned to start in summer 2027.



Specialisation in complex healthcare property projects

Large, complex property projects in the fields of healthcare, laboratory construction and research are a strategic specialisation for Implenia, and the relevant expertise is being further expanded. Previous projects in this field include, amongst others, the new ‘Dreiklang’ building at Aarau Cantonal Hospital, the Felix Platter Hospital in Basel, the BSSE (Department of Biosystems Science & Engineering, ETH Zurich), the new laboratory building for the Department of Biomedicine at the University of Basel, the new Women’s and Children’s Clinic at Lucerne Cantonal Hospital, Baden Cantonal Hospital and St. Gallen Cantonal Hospital. New Schaffhausen hospital (image: ©Spitäler Schaffhausen). Contact for Media:

Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com Contact for Investors and Analysts:

Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com Dates for Investors:

3 March 2027: Annual results 2026, Analysts and Media Conference

31 March 2027: Annual General Meeting As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 160 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consultancy, development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.

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