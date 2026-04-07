Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Implenia wins contract in Germany: new construction of police headquarters in Münster



07.04.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Turnkey new construction of police headquarters in Münster | Modern, sustainable working environment for over 1,400 employees | GC contract following successful pre-construction phase | Order volume of more than EUR 200 million Glattpark (Opfikon), 7 April 2026 – With a contract volume of more than EUR 200 million, Implenia is planning and building the turnkey new construction of the police headquarters in Münster in its role as general contractor. The contract was awarded by the project company PPMS Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG following a successful pre-construction phase involving Implenia. The project is in line with the Group’s strategy of focusing on large, complex and specialised real estate projects. Following the early completion of the excavation work by Implenia, the building work will begin this summer and is expected to be completed by October 2029.



The police force in Münster urgently needs additional space and modern headquarters with short distances between departments, paired with attractive new-work concepts. CM Immobilien Entwicklung GmbH in Münster has signed the rental agreement with the police force on behalf of the project company.



A three- to six-storey functional and administrative building will be constructed in Münster, North Rhine-Westphalia. Bringing together almost all existing departments of the Münster police force, the new police headquarters for more than 1,400 employees will comprise modern office spaces and laboratory facilities, a police station, a canteen, education/training areas, a detention facility and an underground car park.



Implenia’s wide-ranging services include end-to-end BIM planning for the building, lean management from the tendering phase onwards and measures taken with the aim of achieving LEED Gold certification. In addition, the headquarters comes with various special requirements, such as a high level of security, extensive electrotechnical equipment partially with multi-redundant systems and specific solutions for the detention area, the prisoner collection point, the control centre, the sports hall and the forensic laboratories.



Matthias Jacob, Head Division Buildings Germany, on winning the contract: “We thank our clients for their trust in Implenia and look forward to bringing our many years of experience and extensive expertise in building construction to this challenging real estate project and successfully delivering it together. Our work is increasingly focused on large, complex projects and, in particular, partnership-based contract models that allow us to optimally leverage our capabilities for the benefit of our clients and Implenia.” New police headquarters in Münster: modern, sustainable working environment for over 1,400 employees (image: ©JBR Architekten). Contact for Media:

Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com Contact for Investors and Analysts:

Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com Dates for Investors:

2 June 2026: Investor Day

19 August 2026: Interim results 2026, Analysts and Media Conference

3 March 2027: Annual results 2026, Analysts and Media Conference As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 160 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consultancy, development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.

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