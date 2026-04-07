Implenia Aktie
WKN DE: A0JEGJ / ISIN: CH0023868554
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07.04.2026 07:00:15
Implenia wins contract in Germany: new construction of police headquarters in Münster
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Implenia AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Turnkey new construction of police headquarters in Münster | Modern, sustainable working environment for over 1,400 employees | GC contract following successful pre-construction phase | Order volume of more than EUR 200 million
Glattpark (Opfikon), 7 April 2026 – With a contract volume of more than EUR 200 million, Implenia is planning and building the turnkey new construction of the police headquarters in Münster in its role as general contractor. The contract was awarded by the project company PPMS Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG following a successful pre-construction phase involving Implenia. The project is in line with the Group’s strategy of focusing on large, complex and specialised real estate projects. Following the early completion of the excavation work by Implenia, the building work will begin this summer and is expected to be completed by October 2029.
New police headquarters in Münster: modern, sustainable working environment for over 1,400 employees (image: ©JBR Architekten).
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As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 160 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consultancy, development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Implenia AG
|Industriestrasse 24
|8305 Dietlikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 474 74 74
|E-mail:
|info@implenia.com
|Internet:
|www.implenia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023868554
|Valor:
|A0JEGJ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2303944
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2303944 07.04.2026 CET/CEST
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