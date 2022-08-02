Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Implenia wins further large, complex real estate projects in western Switzerland



02.08.2022 / 07:00



Renovation of the headquarters of an international organisation in Geneva | Production and research buildings near Lausanne | Contracts worth almost CHF 200 million in total Glattpark (Opfikon), 2 August 2022 Implenias Division Buildings won two further attractive contracts in western Switzerland with a total volume of almost CHF 200 million. As large, complex real estate projects with a focus on sustainability, they are fully aligned with Implenias strategy. They are also proof of the companys strong position as Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider.



Renovation of the headquarters of an international organisation in Geneva

An important international organisation has asked Implenia to carry out a complete renovation of its historic headquarters in Geneva. The project will last approximately two and a half years. The work includes updating the facades and security installations to meet modern standards, completely redesigning the communal areas and 1,200 workplaces, as well as modernising the technical equipment and installations.

Implenia won the project as general contractor in a competitive tender. This win was based on its previous mandate as a general planner and on a previous new build carried out for this international organisation. The project requires that historical elements are maintained while ensuring high architectural quality. The renovation is designed to meet strict sustainability requirements and was planned using BIM. Lean Construction methods are being used for the actual construction work.



PULSE two new production and research buildings in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne

For its client, belonging to EPIC Suisse AG group, Implenia, as total contractor, is creating two new four-storey production and research buildings in the areas of biopharma, life sciences and further industries in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne. The two buildings are connected by two shared basement floors. Once the shell is complete, the buildings will be fitted out to suit the future tenants requirements. The new buildings are being built according to the Minergie standard and will seek BREEAM-good certification. The project was planned using BIM, while execution will apply Lean Construction methods. Work already starts in summer 2022 and will last about two and a half years. For further information please go to discover.pulse.swiss. Contact for media:

