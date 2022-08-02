|
Implenia wins further large, complex real estate projects in western Switzerland
Renovation of the headquarters of an international organisation in Geneva | Production and research buildings near Lausanne | Contracts worth almost CHF 200 million in total
Glattpark (Opfikon), 2 August 2022 Implenias Division Buildings won two further attractive contracts in western Switzerland with a total volume of almost CHF 200 million. As large, complex real estate projects with a focus on sustainability, they are fully aligned with Implenias strategy. They are also proof of the companys strong position as Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider.
