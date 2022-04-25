Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Implenia wins large and complex infrastructure project in Norway



25.04.2022 / 07:00



Implenia builds Norway's longest railway bridge | high focus on sustainability | fully digital design and construction with BIM | total contract volume of around CHF 190 million Glattpark (Opfikon), 25 April 2022 - Bane NOR, the state-owned company responsible for Norway's national railway infrastructure, assigns Implenia with a contract to build the double-track Tangenvika railway bridge. The total contract volume is around CHF 190 million (NOK 1.8 billion). The railway bridge will be a 1,022 m concrete prestressed bridge and also include a section on land of approximately two kilometers with a wildlife overpass. Extra care is required during construction of the railway bridge since Lake Mjøsa is a source of drinking water with a rich fauna.



Implenia convinced with expertise and quality

Implenia was chosen for this large and complex infrastructure project based on the best score in both quality and price. The offer convinced with intelligent solutions, expertise and experience as well as a conclusive implementation plan. Both parties have been engaged in extensive dialogue during the competitive tender phase, which supports a smooth implementation of this complex project. Implenia's bridge experts have successfully collaborated with colleagues from planning, sustainability, quality as well as health and safety in order to come up with this compelling offer.



Large and complex infrastructure project

Tangenvika railway bridge is a complex and exciting infrastructure project. Construction must take place with the least possible impact on the environment in and around Lake Mjøsa. Use of rock masses and location of storage is planned in a way that minimizes transportation.



"We are very proud of being chosen to build Tangenvika bridge and thank Bane NOR for their trust in Implenia. In this project, there is a strong focus on sustainability, one of Implenia's five corporate values. We will live this in the Tangenvika railway bridge project by working systematically to deliver on both technical and sustainability requirements. The project will be CEEQUAL certified," says Christian Späth, Head Division Civil Engineering of Implenia.



Planning and realization of the project are fully digitized using BIM models (Building Information Modeling). The project will start in Q2/2022 and is scheduled for completion in 2027.

