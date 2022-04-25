|
Implenia wins large and complex infrastructure project in Norway
Implenia AG
Implenia builds Norway's longest railway bridge | high focus on sustainability | fully digital design and construction with BIM | total contract volume of around CHF 190 million
Glattpark (Opfikon), 25 April 2022 - Bane NOR, the state-owned company responsible for Norway's national railway infrastructure, assigns Implenia with a contract to build the double-track Tangenvika railway bridge. The total contract volume is around CHF 190 million (NOK 1.8 billion). The railway bridge will be a 1,022 m concrete prestressed bridge and also include a section on land of approximately two kilometers with a wildlife overpass. Extra care is required during construction of the railway bridge since Lake Mjøsa is a source of drinking water with a rich fauna.
As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.8 billion in 2021. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
