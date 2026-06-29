Implenia Aktie
WKN DE: A0JEGJ / ISIN: CH0023868554
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29.06.2026 07:00:14
Implenia wins major contract for Korsvägen train station in Gothenburg
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Implenia AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Key infrastructure project in Gothenburg as part of the West Link scheme | Execution contract covering station construction and technical systems | Contract value exceeding CHF 250 million, in a cost-plus reimbursement model
Glattpark (Opfikon), 29 June 2026 – As part of the West Link (Västlänken) project in Gothenburg, the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) is awarding the execution contract for “E16 Korsvägen station“ to Implenia. The contract is worth more than CHF 250 million in a cost-plus reimbursement model and aligns well with Implenia’s strategy to focus on large, complex infrastructure projects.
Visualisation of the Korsvägen station, West Link project, Gothenburg (image: © Kanozi Arkitekter).
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As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 160 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consultancy, development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Implenia AG
|Industriestrasse 24
|8305 Dietlikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 474 74 74
|E-mail:
|info@implenia.com
|Internet:
|www.implenia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023868554
|Valor:
|A0JEGJ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2355294
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2355294 29.06.2026 CET/CEST
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