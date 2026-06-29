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Implenia wins major contract for Korsvägen train station in Gothenburg



29.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Key infrastructure project in Gothenburg as part of the West Link scheme | Execution contract covering station construction and technical systems | Contract value exceeding CHF 250 million, in a cost-plus reimbursement model Glattpark (Opfikon), 29 June 2026 – As part of the West Link (Västlänken) project in Gothenburg, the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) is awarding the execution contract for “E16 Korsvägen station“ to Implenia. The contract is worth more than CHF 250 million in a cost-plus reimbursement model and aligns well with Implenia’s strategy to focus on large, complex infrastructure projects.



Important part of the West Link

The contract comprises the construction of Korsvägen station, one of three underground stations within the West Link project. The scope also includes the installation of technical systems for the station. The station will become an important hub for public transport in Gothenburg and improve access to prominent venues such as Liseberg amusement park, Universeum science museum and the Swedish Exhibition & Congress Centre. At the same time, the project will increase capacity in the rail system and support more sustainable travel in the region.



“This undertaking is a strong addition to our portfolio of large-scale infrastructure projects in the Nordics and demonstrates our capability to deliver solutions for complex challenges in urban transportation. We look forward to working with Trafikverket to successfully realise Korsvägen station,” states Erwin Scherer, Head Division Civil Engineering at Implenia.



Already in 2024, Implenia was selected by Trafikverket to construct a section of the new West Link scheme, including a rail tunnel and the new “Haga” underground station.



A strong focus on project delivery

The contract for the “E16 Korsvägen station“ project was awarded following a competitive tender process in which Trafikverket placed particular emphasis on added value in efficient start-up, organisation and logistics. Implenia submitted a strong and well-balanced bid, underpinned by solutions tailored to construction in a demanding urban environment.



The project will be carried out as an execution contract with Implenia serving as the contractor. The project will be executed according to the West Link schedule.



Challenging construction in a central urban location

The works will be carried out in a central urban environment, placing high demands on planning, coordination and logistics. Implenia will apply proven methods in combination with digital tools to ensure efficient and safe execution.



The project also includes clear sustainability ambitions, with a focus on resource efficiency and the minimization of environmental impact.



More information

Further information about the project is available on Trafikverket’s website:

https://bransch.trafikverket.se/en/startpage/projects/Railway-construction-projects/The-West-Link-ProjectVastlanken/ Visualisation of the Korsvägen station, West Link project, Gothenburg (image: © Kanozi Arkitekter). Contact for Media:

Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com Contact for Investors and Analysts:

Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com Dates for Investors:

19 August 2026: Interim results 2026, Analysts and Media Conference

3 March 2027: Annual results 2026, Analysts and Media Conference As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 160 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consultancy, development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.

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