18.10.2022 07:00:31
Implenia wins order for large, complex new laboratory project at University of Basel
New laboratory for University of Basels Department of Biomedicine | Latest project in research and health sector | Contract worth over CHF 250 million | BIM and Lean Construction used for planning and execution
Glattpark (Opfikon), 18 October 2022 The University of Basel has contracted Implenia Division Buildings to build a new laboratory complex for its Department of Biomedicine.
New laboratory building for the University of Basels Department of Biomedicine (image: ©Burckhardt+Partner).
As Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 7,700 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.8 billion in 2021. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
