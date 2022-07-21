|
Implenia wins two large, complex real estate projects in western Switzerland
New office building in Green Village, Geneva | New residential and commercial building on Alleestrasse, Biel | Contracts worth more than CHF 100 million in total
Glattpark (Opfikon), 21 July 2022 Implenias Division Buildings won two attractive contracts in western Switzerland. As large, complex real estate projects with a focus on sustainability, they are fully aligned with Implenias strategy. They are also proof of the Companys strong position as Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider.
As Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.8 billion in 2021. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
