Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Implenia wins two large, complex real estate projects in western Switzerland



21.07.2022 / 07:00



New office building in Green Village, Geneva | New residential and commercial building on Alleestrasse, Biel | Contracts worth more than CHF 100 million in total Glattpark (Opfikon), 21 July 2022 Implenias Division Buildings won two attractive contracts in western Switzerland. As large, complex real estate projects with a focus on sustainability, they are fully aligned with Implenias strategy. They are also proof of the Companys strong position as Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider.



Kyoto: a new office building in Green Village, Geneva

Swiss Life Investment Foundation has commissioned Implenia as total contractor to construct an office building, called Kyoto, in the new Green Village neighbourhood being created on the World Council of Churches site in Geneva. The contract is worth more than CHF 60 million and will last about two years. Implenia Division Real Estate is responsible for developing the Green Village neighbourhood, while Implenia Division Buildings has already built the Montreal residential building on the site. Including the ground floor, the new building Kyoto comprises ten storeys, which will be partly fitted out to the future tenant's requirements. Sustainability plays a central role in the development of the Green Village, which is why the aim is to have the new building certified under SNBS. The project was planned using BIM, while execution will apply Lean Construction methods.



New residential and commercial building on Alleestrasse, Biel

Implenia, acting as general contractor, has been asked by Meili Unternehmungen AG to build two new replacement buildings with five full stories in the Brühlstrasse Süd area of Biel. A total of 105 rental apartments are planned, together with commercial space on the ground floor facing the street and all to a high architectural standard. The project has resulted from a study contract carried out by Meili Unternehmungen AG, which was won by architects Bart & Buchhofer AG. The solid-wall building has a ventilated wooden facade and will be fitted with a ground-source heat pump and a large-scale photovoltaic system. The project is worth CHF 42 million and will last about two and a half years. Contact for media:

Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com Contact for Investors and Analysts:

Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com Dates for investors:

17 August 2022: Interim results 2022, Analysts and Media Conference

1 March 2023: Annual results 2022, Analysts and Media Conference As Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.8 billion in 2021. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.

End of Media Release

