05.05.2023 07:00:21
Implenias acquisition of Wincasa successfully completed
Implenia AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Unique, integrated service offering for all clients | Additional, recurring earnings and higher-margin business | Significant growth and synergy potential for Implenia Group | Wincasa as a legally and operationally independent entity within Division Buildings
Glattpark (Opfikon), 5 May 2023 The acquisition of Wincasa was completed yesterday (closing); the leading Swiss real estate service provider is now part of Implenia with immediate effect. The official approvals have been granted. Implenia and Swiss Prime Site Group signed the purchase agreement for the acquisition of Wincasa on 29 March 2023. Wincasa manages more than 250,000 properties for its clients and holds CHF 81 billion of assets under management.
As Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 7,600 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2022. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
End of Inside Information
1625187 05-May-2023 CET/CEST
