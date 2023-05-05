Implenia AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Implenias acquisition of Wincasa successfully completed



Unique, integrated service offering for all clients | Additional, recurring earnings and higher-margin business | Significant growth and synergy potential for Implenia Group | Wincasa as a legally and operationally independent entity within Division Buildings Glattpark (Opfikon), 5 May 2023 The acquisition of Wincasa was completed yesterday (closing); the leading Swiss real estate service provider is now part of Implenia with immediate effect. The official approvals have been granted. Implenia and Swiss Prime Site Group signed the purchase agreement for the acquisition of Wincasa on 29 March 2023. Wincasa manages more than 250,000 properties for its clients and holds CHF 81 billion of assets under management.



Unique, integrated service offering for clients

The acquisition expands Implenias value chain in the operational phase of properties. A unique offering that covers a properties entire life cycle is being created for existing and new clients. The acquisition reinforces the Groups outstanding position as an integrated construction and real estate service provider. Implenia also expects the acquisition to generate additional recurring income and higher-margin business. This will lead to an increase in earnings per share (EPS) before synergy potential from the first full fiscal year onwards.



Significant growth and synergy potential

The new Wincasa entity brings significant growth potential to the entire Implenia Group as well as mutual revenue synergies from consulting, construction and modernisation projects, for example, and from additional management mandates within the Group. In addition, the digital prop-tech solutions developed by Wincasa will complement Implenias ongoing efforts to make the interface with property users as efficient as possible. Last but not least, sustainability has long been a focus for both Implenia and Wincasa: by pooling competencies, Implenia will be able to offer its clients comprehensive expertise in sustainability over the entire property life cycle.



Wincasa as a legally and operationally independent entity of Division Buildings

Wincasa, with approximately 1,350 employees (FTE) working at 33 locations throughout Switzerland, is becoming part of the Implenia Group. Wincasa AG will be managed as a legally and operationally independent entity within Division Buildings. The strong and established Wincasa brand will remain in place. The existing Wincasa management team will seamlessly continue to run the operational business. Contact for media:

16 August 2023: Interim results 2023, Analysts and Media Conference

