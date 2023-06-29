|
29.06.2023 18:18:00
IMPORTANT ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates PDCE, CWBR, EMAN, HMPT
NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE)'s sale to Chevron Corporation for 0.4638 shares of Chevron for each PDC share. If you are a PDC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR)'s merger with Morphogenesis, Inc. If you are a CohBar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
eMagin Corporation (NYSE: EMAN)'s sale to Samsung Display Co., Ltd. for $2.08 per share in cash. If you are an eMagin shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT)'s sale to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. for $324 million in cash. If you are a Home Point shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/important-alert-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-pdce-cwbr-eman-hmpt-301867011.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CohBar Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CohBar Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|eMagin Corp
|1,82
|2,25%
|Home Point Capital Inc Registered Shs
|2,29
|-1,24%
|PDC Energy Inc
|63,95
|1,75%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunkturdaten im Blick: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX verabschiedet sich stabil in den Feierabend -- Wall Street schließlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag Gewinne verbuchen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich. Asiens Börsen tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.