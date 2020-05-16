Important Tips That Can Help Drivers Compare Car Insurance Quotes

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finding car insurance quotes is not that hard anymore. With just a few clicks, drivers can discover dozens of quotes from insurance providers that are allowed to sell policies in their areas. However, comparing two different quotes can be tricky for most drivers. Finding the differences between a good and a bad policy might be harder than most drivers think.

To compare different car insurance quotes and to find the best insurance plan, drivers should follow the next tips:



Compare car insurance quotes online for free. Drivers can simply enter their ZIP code on a brokerage website and check the offers made by providers that sell policies in their areas. Sometimes, drivers will see a general price range for car insurance policies in their areas. At the very least, they can see the names of companies offering auto insurance in their region.

Request customized quote forms from multiple insurers. To get a more accurate idea of which insurance provider is the best, drivers should complete several quote forms from different insurers. In these forms, customers will have to submit their personal information such as age, gender, driving record, and other information.

Verify coverage conditions and compare identical insurance plans. Different car insurance companies have different standard policies. While some insurers will display their basic liability insurance by default, other providers might show the price for full coverage car insurance, which includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. Also, car insurance plans can vary based on coverage limits.

Check J.D. Power ratings. Every year, J.D. Power publishes two studies. The first study is the U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, where they reveal how easily were customers able to process an insurance claim and if the policyholders were satisfied with the claims process overall. The second study, Insurance Shopping Study, reveals how competitive were the insurance company's prices and how easy was the shopping experience for customers. It's not uncommon for certain companies to consistently rank better than their competitors in terms of claims satisfaction and insurance shopping.

Check out the complaints about each insurance provider. Drivers can do that by checking The Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) site. The NAIC offers two types of complaint reports. First is the Closed Complaint Counts by Code, where drivers can find out the reasons why complaints were filed against a particular car insurance company. The second is the Closed Complaint Ratio Report, where policyholders can see the number of complaints adjusted by market share. When looking at complaints, drivers can find various information such as reasons for complaint, complaints by type of insurance, a description of what happened, denial of the claim, charging extra fees, and more.

Look for discounts that are unique to each provider. Some providers offer discounts exclusive to that company. For example, some insurers are specialized in insuring high-risk drivers and they can offer better rates for these drivers than most insurers. Other discounts that may be unique at one provider include complimentary rental car insurance coverage, discounts to active duty or retired military personnel and their families, discounts for police officers, nurses, doctors, teachers, and more.

