Important Transaction in the Real Estate Brokerage Industry in Québec

CHARISMA REAL ESTATE AGENCY ACQUIRES L'EXPERT IMMOBILIER. TOGETHER, WITH NEARLY 600 BROKERS, THEY HAVE BECOME THE LARGEST PRIVATELY OWNED INDEPENDENT SALES FORCE IN QUEBEC'S REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY.

LAVAL, QC, April 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Charisma Realties Inc. is proud to announce that it has acquired L'Expert Immobilier PM Inc., a 100% Quebec owned and operated agency with close to 400 brokers across the province. By joining forces, they have become the largest privately owned real estate brokerage team in Quebec, with a combined total of nearly 600 brokers. This is the most important transaction in the real estate brokerage industry since Desjardins acquired Duproprio in 2020.

"Since its founding in 1993, I have always had great ambitions for L'Expert Immobilier. I wanted to take our model further and allow our brokers to evolve in an agile structure that offers, among other advantages, all services under the same roof. With these criteria in mind, I evaluated the options and Charisma Realties was the perfect choice to ensure not only the continuity of L'Expert Immobilier, but also its growth. Charisma is an agency with a cutting-edge business model that takes real estate to the next level. I am proud to entrust my brokers to the expert hands of the Charisma team. I am confident that the agency I created 28 years ago will continue to grow and succeed," says Mr. Pierre Breton, President, and Founder of L'Expert Immobilier.

"The landscape of real estate agencies has changed a lot in recent years. In the era of takeovers by large corporations, the Charisma family is proud to welcome the 400 brokers of L'Expert Immobilier, an independent agency which is also privately owned and operated by private interests. L'Expert Immobilier will continue its activities throughout Quebec as it did 28 years ago, and will now be able to take advantage of Charisma's full service model. Our structure offers shared resources, 24/7 broker access to corporate offices, a team of notaries, continuing education with Charisma Academy and all financial services related to real estate brokerage with Charisma Finance, "says Marie-Claude Bonneau, Director of Communications for Charisma.

About Charisma

Founded in 2010, the Charisma agency was born from the desire to offer real estate brokers all the advantages of the big banners, without the heavy cost structure for which they are known. By distributing the dollars more equitably between parties, Charisma allows its brokers to better invest in the development of their clients' properties. This model has proven to be successful and is widely used in other parts of Canada, including the major markets of Toronto and Vancouver.

Charisma has more than 200 brokers, mainly in the greater Montreal area.

www.charisma.ca

SOURCE Charisma Realties Inc.