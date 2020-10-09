Important Update Regarding Copley Fund Inc. Special Meeting Of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the potential adverse public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), the location and format of the October 13, 2020 Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") have been changed.

The Meeting will be held on the same date and time but will be held over the Internet in a virtual meeting format only. You will not be able to attend the Meeting in person . The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and format. It may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Meeting. We encourage you to cast your vote prior to the Meeting.

Accessing the Virtual Meeting - If you wish to attend the Meeting via conference call, please send an email to attendameeting@astfinancial.com . Please use the e-mail subject line "Copley Fund Special Meeting," and include in your email your full name and control number along with your request for the conference line number. You will be sent a link to register to attend the Meeting. Requests to attend the Meeting via conference call must be received no later than 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on October 12, 2020.

If you plan to attend the Meeting via conference call, you will have the opportunity to (i) listen to the Meeting on the conference line number that will be provided upon Shareholder request, and (ii) vote during the course of the Meeting via the Internet or by telephone only, using the website or phone number provided on the proxy card you received.

If your shares are held of record by a broker-dealer, you may still attend the Meeting, but if you wish to vote during the course of the Meeting, you will need to obtain a legal proxy from your broker of record. Legal proxies must be submitted to attendameeting@astfinancial.com by 1 p.m. Eastern Time, on October 12, 2020.

SOURCE Copley Fund Inc.