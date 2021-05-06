Impresiv Health Announces the Formation of its Executive Advisory Board

ORLANDO, Fla., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impresiv Health, a healthcare consulting firm specializing in clinical, operations management, and software consulting services for payers, providers, and healthcare technology organizations, announces the launch of its Executive Advisory Board. The Executive Advisory Board is a purpose driven committee of C-Suite healthcare professionals serving as trusted advisors to Impresiv Health on corporate strategy, service delivery, and growth. The four inaugural members of Impresiv Health's Executive Advisory Board brings over a century of leadership experience and expertise in several business disciplines in healthcare: including managed care, health plan operations, strategic planning and execution, and health care information technology.

"I am incredibly honored and thankful to have this group of Thought Leaders, who have individually mentored me over the years as an official part of our team," said Marcus Fontaine, President and Founder of Impresiv Health. "We are thrilled to have this eclectic group of leaders, whose deep industry experience will help us accelerate our growth, and improve upon our dedication to excellence, the company's mission and values, and our overall commitment in helping make healthcare better."

Impresiv Health's Executive Advisory Board members include:

Dr. Gerald Osband, MD:

Gerald Osband, MD, is a seasoned physician executive with broad background in indemnity and managed care programs for group health, workers compensation, CMS and disability products. In his most recent role, Dr. Gerald Osband was Chief Medical Officer at EXL and consulted independently for a number of leading software and medical management companies, prior to working with Impresiv Health for the last year on strategy and development.

Dr. Mary Davis, MD, FAAFP, CPE:

Mary Davis, MD, is experienced in working to build payer/provider relationships to manage resources for the benefit of patients and their families. Dr. Mary Davis has led major initiatives in medical management in the following areas: Medicare Advantage, Integrated Delivery Networks, ACO environments.

"This is an exciting time for Impresiv Health and I am delighted to continue to help support Marcus and the team in their journey of continued growth and commitment to excellence", said Dr. Mary Davis.

David Orlando, CMCE:

David Orlando is a dynamic and creative leader with extensive experience in developing, testing, and launching new products and programs in commercial and government healthcare. David is a C-level executive who has built business units and led industry leading organizations for over twenty years. David is currently the Vice President at Dominion National, a leading insurer and administrator of dental and vision benefits.

"I am thrilled to be join Impresiv Health's Advisory Board. Impresiv focuses on delivering results by bringing innovative solutions and industry best practices through their bench of top-notch professionals. They are an industry disrupter, and I am very excited to be a part of their future!", said David Orlando.

Shaun Flanagan:

As a healthcare company leader, consultant, and growth strategist, Shaun transforms healthcare businesses through new products and services, improved operational capability and sales leadership. Shaun is currently the VP Services and Solutions at Gray Matter Analytics.

About Impresiv Health

Impresiv Health is an award-winning healthcare consulting organization. Since 2015, the company has been focused on increasing their clients' operational efficiency by delivering innovative solutions. Impresiv believes in the right partnership and that all of their teams have the potential to deliver successful projects and bring exceptional results with expedited time to value.

