Impressions Vanity Partners with Sanrio for an Exclusive Hello Kitty Collection

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impressions Vanity and Sanrio reunite to create a one-of-a-kind vanity mirror collection designed for beauty enthusiasts and Hello Kitty fans alike. As the pop icon celebrates her 45th anniversary, Impressions Vanity joins the celebration by releasing three makeup mirrors shaped after Hello Kitty's unmistakable silhouette. See the full line of the Hello Kitty collection .

After the duo's first successful collaboration featuring Impressions Vanity's best-selling Touch Pro makeup mirror, the partnership was highly anticipated for another iteration.

"We embrace our partnership with Sanrio and cannot wait for the release of our newest IVC x Hello Kitty collection," said Kevin Choi, CEO of Impressions Vanity. "The demand for this partnership was so strong that we looked forward to join forces once again. With two chic and stylish brands collaborating, you can't go wrong!"

The collection includes:

Hello Kitty LED Rechargeable Mirror ($99.99) : Shaped and outlined with an LED striplight after Hello Kitty, this countertop mirror is attached to the stem by a magnetic ball joint that allows for full 360° mirror rotation. The base is a Qi wireless charging pad that charges Qi-compatible devices.

: Shaped and outlined with an LED striplight after Hello Kitty, this countertop mirror is attached to the stem by a magnetic ball joint that allows for full 360° mirror rotation. The base is a Qi wireless charging pad that charges Qi-compatible devices. Hello Kitty LED Hand Mirror ($69.99): Hello Kitty shaped mirror outlined by a bright LED striplight and powered up with the click of a button. Includes a magnetic ball standing base to dock the mirror for hands-free use. Rechargeable for cordless use.

($69.99): Hello Kitty shaped mirror outlined by a bright LED striplight and powered up with the click of a button. Includes a magnetic ball standing base to dock the mirror for hands-free use. Rechargeable for cordless use. Hello Kitty Wireless Charging Compact Mirror ($39.99): Complete the set with the Hello Kitty double-sided compact mirror, one side provides a 2x magnification. Featuring her signature red bow and is equipped with an LED strip light. The mirror is recharged wirelessly with a Qi charging pad.

"Just in time to celebrate Hello Kitty's 45th anniversary and the holiday season, we are bringing our collaboration with Impressions Vanity back by popular demand," said Jill Koch, Sr. Vice President of Sales and Business Development. "We look forward to continuing the anniversary momentum alongside Impressions Vanity as we expand our product assortment for this new special collection."

The Hello Kitty collection by Impressions Vanity will be available in-store and online at impressionsvanity.com, Sanrio.com and select Sanrio stores on November 11.

About Sanrio®

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®. Sanrio's legendary breadth of products are available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores. To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Impressions Vanity®

Impressions Vanity has revolutionized the beauty-furniture industry by releasing beautifully designed items with the most innovative technology. Best known for their SlayStation® Vanity Tables and Hollywood Vanity Mirrors, the brand holds pride in launching the newest styles designed with quality in mind.

For more information visit impressionsvanity.com and follow Impressions Vanity on Instagram at instagram.com/impressionsvanity .

