20.07.2022 15:00:00

Improve don't move! Top tips for your remodeling project from MAD Design

/PRNewswire/ -- Forget moving house! More homeowners are choosing to 'stay put' and enhance their homes instead, and the team from MAD Design USA, home of heating and furniture/accessories brands EcoSmart Fire, Heatscope Heaters and BLINDE Design, say now's the perfect time for a revamp.

Featuring 219 ready-to-install fireplace inserts, Flex Series is a revolutionary bioethanol fireplace solution that significantly reduces the cost and hassle of a custom gas fireplace. Requiring three fewer contractors than a gas fireplace installation, Flex delivers savings of up to 80%. Easily install directly into wood framing and finish with the material of your choice.

Forget moving house! More homeowners are choosing to 'stay put' and enhance their homes instead. Check out our top tips!

US Houzz & Home's 2022 Renovation Trends report revealed that home renovation activity and spend in the US have reached their highest rates reported since 2018 – and this year more than half of homeowners (55%) plan to renovate while nearly half (46%) plan to decorate.

"The home renovation market is being driven by rising home prices and interest rates, global political and economic uncertainty, and a tight supply of homes for sale, so more people are choosing to remodel rather than relocate," says Stephane Thomas, Director of MAD Design USA. "Contractors are also in short supply, and supply chain delays are causing materials shortages and higher costs, leading to many homeowners choosing DIY projects to remodel or expand, or to customize their indoor and outdoor spaces and make them more functional, comfortable and enjoyable."

6 tips for a smoother DIY home renovation:
  • Know what you want to achieve. "For example, create a multi-season outdoor oasis with  an EcoSmart Fire Pit or Fire Table, or a Heatscope electric radiant heater; or  'zhuzh' up your alfresco or interior rooms with new furniture and accessories such as modular sofas, concrete coffee tables or planters ," says Stephane.
  • Set a realistic budget for what you want to achieve. "There are ways to remodel that won't break the bank," Stephane remarks.
  • Choose products that don't require high material or labor costs (e.g., plumbing, electricity, structural work). "Our EcoSmart Flex Series of ethanol fireplace inserts require 4 fewer contractors – plus they're free from traditional installation restrictions, enabling multiple design options," explains Stephane.
  • Select companies that provide expert guidance. "It's important to work with professionals who give great advice. Our team of experts assist with product selection to material sourcing, project reviews to ideas," Stephane says.
  • Know what you can DIY. "Rather than making structural changes to a home, MAD Design offers simple and versatile solutions to transform a home easily and without fuss," says Stephane.
  • Choose 0% finance through 'remodel now, pay later' programs, such as Affirm or Klarna. "You can get your products quickly and start your renovations sooner," concludes Stephane. "Sign-up is faster, easier and more transparent than credit cards."

    • EcoSmart Fire pioneered the ethanol fire industry more than 16 years ago. Featuring award-winning, built-in, freestanding, and fully customizable fireplaces. With 250k+ installations in 75+ countries, our products are endorsed by design, construction, and landscape professionals and loved by homeowners worldwide.

    A collection of functional and stylish patio furniture by Blinde Design. Featuring modular seating, durable teak furniture, industry-leading Sunbrella fabric, and statement pieces for the ultimate outdoor space.

    HEATSCOPE® Heaters feature a range of electric radiant patio heaters with comfortable sun-like warmth, silent operation and award-winning designs. (PRNewsfoto/Mad Design USA)

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/improve-dont-move-top-tips-for-your-remodeling-project-from-mad-design-301589653.html

    SOURCE Mad Design USA

