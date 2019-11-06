Improve My Credit Fitness Launches Tradeline Reseller Program

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Representatives with Florida-based Improve My Credit Fitness today announced the launch of its reseller program.

"We are proud to offer a reseller / broker program," said Alex D., spokesperson for Improve My Credit Fitness. "This program is a great and natural add on to existing businesses where credit plays a major factor.."

The spokesperson went on to explain that its reseller program empowers brokers with 10% of all sales.

Some of its features of that broker program are that it is entirely free to join, has a high income potential and simple ordering process coupled with price flexibility.

"With this program, the customer buys the tradelines from you. You process the order and submit the information to us so we can do the work," Alex D revealed, before adding, "the program gives you price flexibility as you can charge more for tradelines and make more money. We will start you at 10% off all listed tradelines and upgrade you to a higher tier once certain criteria is met."

About Improve My Credit Fitness' services, Alex explained that we specialize in tradeline authorized user solutions.

Alex added, "in simple terms, a tradeline is a credit line or an account on your credit report. All of your credit cards are tradelines, your car loan is a tradeline, and so is your mortgage. To improve your credit score quickly, we add you as an authorized user to a credit card tradeline with perfect credit history. As an authorized user, you will not be responsible for payments to the card, but you will benefit from the tradeline's perfect history on your credit report."

About Improve My Credit Fitness

Improve My Credit Fitness was founded to help our community achieve a better quality of life and financial position by improving their credit score quickly. Our aim at Improve My Credit Fitness is to help you increase your credit score to the level that can put you closer to your goals such as opening a new credit card, buy or finance a home, purchase a car, get a new job, or simply move to a new place. We can do this quickly by offering authorized user tradelines for sale.

