23.11.2023 17:00:00
Improved EBITDA Results for AB SNAIGE in the Third Quarter of This Year
In the third quarter of this year, AB SNAIGE, whose controlling stake was recently acquired by the Lithuanian capital company UAB EDS INVEST 3, reported a consolidated unaudited EBITDA of 0.235 million EUR. In the same period last year, the EBITDA indicator was negative, amounting to 1 million EUR.
The company's consolidated unaudited EBITDA for the first three quarters was negative at -0.6 million EUR. During the same period last year, the company incurred an EBITDA loss of over 1.9 million EUR.
In the third quarter of this year, the company achieved a consolidated unaudited revenue of 4.65 million EUR, which is 2% lower compared to the same period last year. The consolidated unaudited revenue for the first three quarters amounted to 13.8 million EUR, reflecting a 16.4% decrease compared to the same period last year.
Throughout the first three quarters of this year, the company exported nearly 95% of its production. The main export markets included Germany, Ukraine, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland.
General director
Darius Varnas
Phone No. +370 315 56200
Attachment
