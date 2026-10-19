IMU Biosciences And UK Biobank Partner To Build Large-Scale Human Immune Dataset

(RTTNews) - IMU Biosciences, a biotechnology company focused on immune profiling and AI-driven analysis, announced a collaboration with UK Biobank to generate high-resolution immune profiling data from an initial cohort of 80,000 blood samples.

The project will combine IMU's High Definition Immunology platform with technologies from Waters Corporation (WAT) and Ultima Genomics to generate more than 100 million immune data points per sample.

The study aims to integrate immune-cell profiling, transcriptomic analysis and AI-based computational methods to examine how immune variation relates to disease risk, progression, treatment response and long-term health outcomes.

The collaboration will add a detailed immune profiling layer to UK Biobank's existing de-identified genomic, clinical, imaging and lifestyle data from 500,000 participants. IMU plans to expand the project from the initial 80,000 samples to the full cohort.

Data generated through the study will be returned to UK Biobank over time and made available to approved researchers, supporting research into conditions including cancer, autoimmune disorders, metabolic disease and neurodegeneration.

IMU said the project could support biomarker discovery, patient stratification, therapeutic research and the development of AI models for immunology.

The company recently received a £1.57 million UK government Sovereign AI grant to support the project.

WAT is currently down 0.53% at $434.65.